Robert Catalusci's New Play, "Humilious", Set for March 30th Premiere at The Downtown

 
 
Humilious by Robert Catalusci
 
LOS ANGELES - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Robert Catalusci's Groundbreaking New Play, "Humilious", Set for March 30th Premiere at The Downtown Independent Theater

Los Angeles, CA - The mind-bending original story of "Humilious" is designed to transport audiences into a different reality - the twilight of human destruction. The action takes places on the war torn steps of Los Angeles City Hall, as otherworldly entities begin to emerge and intervene the midst of unintended death. This thought-provoking story challenges the way we perceive the afterlife and evokes haunting elements of sci-fi that will stick with you and make you question what comes next.

About The Play:

The story of "Humilious" came to acclaimed writer/director/producer, Robert Catalusci, after he found himself fascinated with Los Angeles City Hall during his nightly bike rides there . He was compelled to write the screenplay after these remote viewings, drawing further inspiration from each visit. The story was further fueled by the works of Alister Crowley and Rudolf Steiner, as well as the Egyptian Book of the Dead, plus technical studies on black holes and dark matter. But for Catalusci, the historic floor plan of Los Angeles City Hall played the most pivotal role. "My work is very site-specific as I work with interior or exterior elements that tell me what the piece should be," Catalusci explains. "I began sneaking into the four court at City Hall after midnight in order to draw the floor plan. As a result of doing this, I realized it was built for a reason. It was a portal built by Templar's and after I figured out the mathematical proportions, "Humilious" became clear to me. " Every aspect of the production has been carefully curated by Catalusci, right down to the costumes, where he drew inspiration from the infamous architecture of Los Angeles City Hall. Through aura readings and serendipitous connections, Catalusci has assembled a dream collection of collaborators to help bring his vision to life, with Smash LeFunk serving as Director of Photography, as well as a lively original score from Big Swede. The end result is an original play that is anything but ordinary, with life-affirming themes will be discussed long the stage curtain has closed.

About Robert Catalusci:
Robert Catalusci is best known for his signature style of performance art, which has allowed the accomplished director and artist to bring his critically acclaimed productions to the stages of San Francisco and most recently the steps of Los Angeles City Hall. Robert's work has been featured at residencies at acclaimed galleries and creative spaces in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Berkley. He was given a prestigious residency at Capp Street Project. A Los Angeles native, Robert graduated in performance art/video from the esteemed San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) and has also studied fine art in London, France, Italy and Greece

Calendar Listing: Theatre/Performing Arts

Running Time: 18 minutes

Featuring: Maxine Ginolin, VJ Kesh, Jola Cora, Megan Rippey and Michelle Twarowska. Smash LeFunk as Director of Photography and original music by Big Swede.

Production Date: March 30, 2017

Start Time: Doors open at 8pm. First screening starts at 8:30pm, with a reception afterwards to meet director, Robert Catalusci and the cast. A second showing of "Humilious" will follow at 9:30pm, with the doors closing at 10pm. An afterparty is planned and details will be shared with all ticket holders.

Where: The Downtown Independent Theater
251 South Main St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 617-1033

Tickets: $10 at the door

Parking is available next to the theater.

For more information, visit: http://humilious.com/

Contact
Robert Catalusci
***@catalusci913.com
End
