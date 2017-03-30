News By Tag
Robert Catalusci's New Play, "Humilious", Set for March 30th Premiere at The Downtown
Los Angeles, CA - The mind-bending original story of "Humilious" is designed to transport audiences into a different reality - the twilight of human destruction. The action takes places on the war torn steps of Los Angeles City Hall, as otherworldly entities begin to emerge and intervene the midst of unintended death. This thought-provoking story challenges the way we perceive the afterlife and evokes haunting elements of sci-fi that will stick with you and make you question what comes next.
About The Play:
The story of "Humilious" came to acclaimed writer/director/
About Robert Catalusci:
Robert Catalusci is best known for his signature style of performance art, which has allowed the accomplished director and artist to bring his critically acclaimed productions to the stages of San Francisco and most recently the steps of Los Angeles City Hall. Robert's work has been featured at residencies at acclaimed galleries and creative spaces in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Berkley. He was given a prestigious residency at Capp Street Project. A Los Angeles native, Robert graduated in performance art/video from the esteemed San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) and has also studied fine art in London, France, Italy and Greece
Running Time: 18 minutes
Featuring: Maxine Ginolin, VJ Kesh, Jola Cora, Megan Rippey and Michelle Twarowska. Smash LeFunk as Director of Photography and original music by Big Swede.
Production Date: March 30, 2017
Start Time: Doors open at 8pm. First screening starts at 8:30pm, with a reception afterwards to meet director, Robert Catalusci and the cast. A second showing of "Humilious" will follow at 9:30pm, with the doors closing at 10pm. An afterparty is planned and details will be shared with all ticket holders.
Where: The Downtown Independent Theater
251 South Main St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 617-1033
Tickets: $10 at the door
Parking is available next to the theater.
For more information, visit: http://humilious.com/
Robert Catalusci
***@catalusci913.com
