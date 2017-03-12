News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Web Development School Honored For Being Disruptive In Class
Southern California based Beach Coders Academy web "boot camp" receives LA City Accolades for their disruptive approach to a booming training industry.
Beach Coders Academy has bucked the trends in the "coding boot camp" space by distilling their program down to what's essential to entering a career in web development today. "Most coding boot camps are several months long, require an excess of sixty hours per week and come with costs approaching that of a traditional college – contrarian to the college disrupting boot camp model," says founder and CEO, James DeCicco. "Our live class program is part time and only four weeks long yet delivers a more immersive and individualized experience than anywhere else and focuses on the most available jobs in tech today, which is Front End Web Development and User Experience Design."
Beach Coders Academy's El Segundo, CA location opened its doors in May of 2015 with the goal of serving the local south bay area of Los Angeles. The startup school has gone on to train hundreds of tech newbies and seasoned coders alike from as far as Spain, Thailand, Brazil and Russia who travelled to the campus desiring to learn fresh, top paying skills.
"We keep class sizes very small to maximize personal engagement,"
Beach Coders Academy runs monthly rolling sessions on mornings, afternoons and evenings and is one of the only boot camps to offer one-on-one trainings. For more information on Beach Coders Academy classes go to http://www.BeachCoders.com or call 424-254-9650
Media Contact
Beach Coders
4242549650
support@beachcoders.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse