 
News By Tag
* Panama City Beach
* PCBeachesDirect.com
* Destin Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Panama City Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


PCBeachesDirect.com to resume operation

Once popular site terminated operations after the BP oil spill.
 
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- PCBeachesDirect.com was a companion site to the highly successful online business directory for Destin and the Scenic Highway 30A area, DestinDirect.com.

It had only been in operation a few months when the BP oil spill occurred with negative effects on advertising sales as visitor use of the site declined to near zero. The site's owner, Redden Communications, Inc. of Destin, FL elected to leave the site in place and maintain it until operation could be resumed in the future.

With continued Development of the Panama City Beach economy, a new modern airport along with completion of major shopping & entertainment venues Redden Communications has elected to restart the site under the management of the DestinDirect.com team who originally designed it. New content and additional features will also be added.

As the restart of the site begins it will be given a new, more modern look and updated technology. Updates on the sites progress with be posted on its Twitter account.

The site can currently be viewed at http://www.PCBeachesDirect.com. Advertising inquiries can be made to info@PCBeachesDirect.com.

Media Contact
Gary Redden
***@pcbeachesdirect.com
End
Source:PCBeachsDirect.com
Email:***@pcbeachesdirect.com Email Verified
Tags:Panama City Beach, PCBeachesDirect.com, Destin Florida
Industry:Publishing
Location:Panama City Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Redden Communications, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share