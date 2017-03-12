News By Tag
PCBeachesDirect.com to resume operation
Once popular site terminated operations after the BP oil spill.
It had only been in operation a few months when the BP oil spill occurred with negative effects on advertising sales as visitor use of the site declined to near zero. The site's owner, Redden Communications, Inc. of Destin, FL elected to leave the site in place and maintain it until operation could be resumed in the future.
With continued Development of the Panama City Beach economy, a new modern airport along with completion of major shopping & entertainment venues Redden Communications has elected to restart the site under the management of the DestinDirect.com team who originally designed it. New content and additional features will also be added.
As the restart of the site begins it will be given a new, more modern look and updated technology. Updates on the sites progress with be posted on its Twitter account.
The site can currently be viewed at http://www.PCBeachesDirect.com. Advertising inquiries can be made to info@PCBeachesDirect.com.
