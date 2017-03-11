Kissee Inspection Services Continues to Stand Out with New Website

Kissee Inspection Services Bolsters Reputation for Empowering Clients and Realtors with Thorough Inspection

-- With a dynamic new website and host of premium service offerings, Texas-based multi-inspection firm continues to stand out in the commercial and residential markets.The brainchild of owners and husband-and-wife team Mark and Anita Kissee, Kissee Inspection Services has carved a name for itself as a leading Texas-based multi-inspection firm that specializes in commercial and residential home inspections. Since 2007, the company has held steadfast to a mission statement that promises performance based on family values and services backed by decades of experience, dependability and knowledge. With a dynamic, recently-redesigned website (located at www.kisseeinspections.com)and a host of premium service offerings, Kissee Inspection Services continues to bolster its reputation for empowering clients and realtors with thorough home inspections."Our vision here at Kissee Inspection Services couldn't be clearer: We want to be the leader as a multi-inspection firm and a family-friendly name known by our clients for trust and dedication – and with an unbiased disclosure for each client's needs," states Mark Kissee. "After 30 years in the construction industry, Anita and I saw an opportunity in 2007 to make a change in Texas' home inspection market; utilizing my construction knowledge and Anita's business background, we have created a formidable inspection services firm that families and agents can trust."When clients hire us, they hire a team."Kissee Inspection Services offers commercial, residential and new construction inspection services, in addition to termite services, warranty inspection services, pool and sprinkler services and septic and wells inspections. In the area of commercial inspections, the company boasts highly-trained and experienced consultants that evaluate a property, advise clients of the overall condition and make recommendations regarding maintenance and other improvements. Further, commercial building inspections are available for a multitude of structures including apartments, strip centers, office buildings, warehouse facilities, manufacturing facilities, office condominiums, medical/dental offices and hotels.Kissee's commercial building inspections include a comprehensive evaluation of all major building components including structure, roof, electrical system, interior and exterior elements, heating and cooling systems and plumbing.On the residential side of the business, Kissee Inspection Services offers a thorough home inspection that encompasses appliances, ceilings and floors, electrical, foundations including slab or pier and beam, garage, grading and draining, heating and cooling, plumbing (drains, waste, vents, fixtures and supply), attic structure (ventilation, wiring and insulation), roof covering, exterior and interior walls and termite/wood destroying insect investigation. Optional areas Kissee addresses include lawn sprinklers, outdoor structures, pools and whirlpools and septic/wells.Understanding that it can be complicated to build a new home, Kissee performs onsite quality assurance observations to ensure the quality and integrity of new construction. These observation points include pre-pour, pre-drywall, final, foundation/slab reinforcement, structural frame, window and exterior door installation, weatherproofing and sheet metal flashings, MEP "Rough-In" (mechanical/electrical/plumbing), roofing assemblies, fire block and building envelope."Our documented inspections provide a valuable tool for clients to present to their builder for needed changes," adds Anita Kissee about the company's new construction inspection approach. "Most builders welcome the findings and make the necessary changes, helping them in the long run, too.""A home and its major systems are always aging – whether it's the roofing, siding, HVAC, plumbing, windows, doors, floors, kitchens or bathrooms," concludes Mark. "Our inspections help maintain this investment and reduce future repair costs, and clients who use our services are always happy to be made aware of the status of their home."This peace of mind is incredibly invaluable."During all inspections, Kissee Inspection Services checks roof to foundation and everything in-between, performing a visual, mechanical and structural overview based on the Texas Real Estate Commission Guidelines (TREC).Kissee Inspection Services is located at 5000 Eldorado Parkway Suite 150-103 in Frisco and can be reached by calling (469) 789-1444. For more information visit www.kisseeinspections.com.