ThrottleNet Named Best In Reliability for 2017 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly
Best In Reliability highlights companies providing the most dependable products and services consistently throughout the year. The winning companies are selected from nominations and comments from clients. The complete listing will be published in the magazine's April, 2017 edition.
Small Business Monthly recently recognized ThrottleNet as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis, a Best In Value company, and rated them among the top firms in St. Louis for Best In Customer Service.
"The entire ThrottleNet team is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and we are honored to once again be recognized for these efforts by Small Business Monthly," said George Rosenthal, President. "ThrottleNet enjoyed a record year in 2016 and 2017 is primed for continued growth. Our staff is committed to providing the latest, most up-to-date technology products and services to help our clients enhance their business growth. We appreciate the excellent feedback from our clients as we celebrate another special accomplishment."
ThrottleNet specializes in outsourced IT through Managed Network Services (MNS). The firm specializes in these services as well as other aspects of MNS including Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware and more. Partnering with ThrottleNet offers businesses a variety of benefits to include live 24 hour real person IT support, and ongoing insights on business and technology through its live program "TN Tech Talk" aired on Periscope and available at the ThrottleNet website https://www.throttlenet.com/
About ThrottleNet Inc.
ThrottleNet, Inc. was founded in 1999. ThrottleNet has won multiple awards, received recognition as a Top 20 IT Firm by Small Business Monthly for six consecutive years, and named one of the Largest Information Technology Consulting Firms by the St. Louis Business Journal, among other accolades. ThrottleNet Inc. offers an array of technology services and products to help business owners achieve their corporate goals and accelerate business growth. These include cloud computing, custom software and mobile application development, and outsourced Managed Network Services which helps companies improve their technology uptime and IT capabilities while, at the same time, reduces costs. To learn how to accelerate your IT visit ThrottleNet online at http://www.throttlenet.com.
