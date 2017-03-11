 
Registration opens for Survivor – Calusa Style spring break camp

IMAG challenges 1st-7th graders to think like Florida's original people
 
 
Listed Under

Tag:
* Southwest Florida Museum

Industry:
* Aerospace

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Could you survive a day in Southwest Florida – before cars, air conditioning and supermarkets? Survivor – Calusa Style is the theme of IMAG History & Science Center's spring break camp, running Monday, April 10 through April 15. This exciting, immersive experience will challenge campers from grades 1 to 7 to think like a Calusa while learning all about our area's first culture, from its arts and crafts to how its people fished and what they ate.

The camp runs 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the session divided into two classes based on camper age. All camp sessions include fun and educational hands-on activities, games, crafts, special guests and exhibit exploration. An innovative curriculum integrating science, the arts and humanities inspires the imagination and encourages an overall love of learning. Pre- and post-camp is available from 8 – 9 a.m. and 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Campers will be the first to experience IMAG's new "Natives of Southwest Florida" exhibit and learn about Calusa archaeology. Guest speaker Rachel Kangas of the Florida Public Archaeology Network will discuss pyrotechnology and present an intriguing hands-on experiment. Campers will be assigned to a Calusa village as his or her team for working on survival challenges over the course of the week. Naturally, no study of the Calusa would be complete without a visit to the Randell Research Center on Pine Island for shell mound exploration and a view of Southwest Florida from the site of one of the most powerful Calusa villages.

Other activities include discovery in IMAG's exhibit halls; science, humanities and arts activities; outdoor and free time; Animal Encounter live animal experience; outdoor exhibit tours and feeding the fish at Fish-Eye Lagoon; and a 3-D film viewing.

Registration is now open for Survivor – Calusa Style at i-sci.org. (http://i-sci.org/) Cost is $175 per week for members and $215 for non-members.

About IMAG History & Science Center

The Imaginarium Science Center and the SWFL Museum of History have been under joint leadership for nearly a decade, but have now combined for a new museum experience. An immersive experience for all ages is unfolding to tell the story of Southwest Florida through the complementary lenses of history and science. Make history and blaze new trails into the future with IMAG History & Science Center! Enjoy expanded exhibits, enhanced programming and the roll-out of a conceptual plan to modernize and expand the footprint of a campus that will be the pride of the community. Visiti-sci.org for more information.
