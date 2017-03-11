 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes" By Author Sandra Martin

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes" written by author Sandra Martin and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Snapshot: Memories & Recipes" by author Sandra Martin
NEW YORK - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group releases "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes"  written by author Sandra Martin and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!

Author Sandra Martin shares these stories which are fundamentally about the bones of her life: the structure from which she has built her life; her goals, her spiritual search, and her career.

She went from Southern farm girl, to suburban mother and housewife, to a New York literary agent. Ms. Martin represented clients in the emerging mainstream genres of deep spirituality, ESP/paranormal, and alternative health. And then there were the conspiracy books.

Order your audiobook copy of "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes" written by author Snadra Martin and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/search?advsearchKeywords=snapshots+memories+and+recipes

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Beacon Publishing Group, Sandra Martin, Recipes
Books
New York City - New York - United States
