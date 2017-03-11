Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes" By Author Sandra Martin

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes" written by author Sandra Martin and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!

"Snapshot: Memories & Recipes" by author Sandra Martin

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

-- Beacon Publishing Group releases "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes" written by author Sandra Martin and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!Author Sandra Martin shares these stories which are fundamentally about the bones of her life: the structure from which she has built her life; her goals, her spiritual search, and her career.She went from Southern farm girl, to suburban mother and housewife, to a New York literary agent. Ms. Martin represented clients in the emerging mainstream genres of deep spirituality, ESP/paranormal, and alternative health. And then there were the conspiracy books.Order your audiobook copy of "Snapshots: Memories & Recipes" written by author Snadra Martin and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson on Audible today:http://www.audible.com/search?advsearchKeywords=snapshots+memories+and+recipesThe official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com