Acordis International Corp Announces Its 4th Annual Technology Show Geared Towards IT Change Leaders
Attend the premier event for IT leaders with complete access to the biggest manufacturers in technology
Said Rehan Khan, CEO/President of Acordis International Corp, "The Acordis Technology Show presents an opportunity for IT professionals to engage with those who develop technology and create new tools that improve companies' ability to do business. By bringing these thought leaders together, ideas are transformed into actionable go forward plans."
The Technology Show is free to attend and includes live product demonstrations, educational workshops, Samsung raffle prizes, and the chance to take pictures with the Miami Heat championship trophies.
Event details:
Date: April 20, 2017
Time: 10AM to 5PM (lunch will be served)
Location: 601 at the AmericanAirlines Arena
Who Should Attend: CIO's, CTO's, VP's of Technology, Directors of Technology and IT Managers
Space is limited so secure your spot today by registering at http://www.acordiscorp.com/
About Acordis International Corp
Acordis is a Florida‐based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technology solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center and Virtualization, Security, Storage and Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration and Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and MFP's. Acordis partners with leading technology manufactures, such as Cisco, VMware, Microsoft, Barracuda, Citrix, , HP, Samsung, EMC, Lenovo, Panasonic, Xerox and many more. Acordis is also the official IT Solutions provider of the Miami Heat and the Official Management & Business Services Provider of the Miami Open. For more information, visit www.acordiscorp.com.
Acordis International Corp
