March 2017





CERATIZIT among Nominees for the Best of Industry Award 2017

CERATIZIT was nominated for the Best of Industry Award 2017 in the special category 'Most Successful Banner' for its online campaign as one of the top 4 most-clicked banners on maschinenmarkt.de.
 
 
Listed Under

MAMER, Luxembourg - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- On 16 February, 2017, the Best of Industry Award gala took place in Würzburg, Germany.

As a weekly periodical with over 40,000 copies in rotation, 'MM MaschinenMarkt' offers news on the economy, information on management, as well as practical technical reports for decision makers in production, automation and construction from all corners of the manufacturing trade.

For the second time MM MaschinenMarkt has honoured products and solutions with the Best of Industry Award in various categories. According to Hans-Jürgen Kuntze, Publisher of MM MaschinenMarkt, "The Best of Industry Award is the prize for the best of the best, a prize by the industry for the industry, a distinction for the entire business and a true exhibition for our field." Only products and services that have previously won an industry award were nominated to this end, or those which have proven to exhibit excellent market resonance from online interest in the form of clicks on maschinenmarkt.de.

We are very proud that our online banner campaign received such great attention on MaschinenMarkt's website. This nomination is particularly significant to us, because it is based on voting and visitor clicks on maschinenmarkt.de, which gives us a boost of motivation for coming projects and further developments.

CERATIZIT – passion and pioneering spirit for carbides

For over 95 years, CERATIZIT (link to: http://www.ceratizit.com/) has been a pioneer developing exceptional hard material products for cutting tools and wear protection. The privately-owned company, headquartered in Mamer, Luxembourg, develops and manufactures highly specialised carbide cutting tools, inserts, rods made of hard materials as well as wear parts. With over 6,000 employees at 27 production sites and a sales network of over 60 branch offices, CERATIZIT is a global player in the carbide industry.

CERATIZIT S.A.
+352 31 20 85-1
***@ceratizit.com
Email:***@ceratizit.com
Posted By:***@ceratizit.com Email Verified
