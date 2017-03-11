News By Tag
CERATIZIT among Nominees for the Best of Industry Award 2017
CERATIZIT was nominated for the Best of Industry Award 2017 in the special category 'Most Successful Banner' for its online campaign as one of the top 4 most-clicked banners on maschinenmarkt.de.
As a weekly periodical with over 40,000 copies in rotation, 'MM MaschinenMarkt' offers news on the economy, information on management, as well as practical technical reports for decision makers in production, automation and construction from all corners of the manufacturing trade.
For the second time MM MaschinenMarkt has honoured products and solutions with the Best of Industry Award in various categories. According to Hans-Jürgen Kuntze, Publisher of MM MaschinenMarkt, "The Best of Industry Award is the prize for the best of the best, a prize by the industry for the industry, a distinction for the entire business and a true exhibition for our field." Only products and services that have previously won an industry award were nominated to this end, or those which have proven to exhibit excellent market resonance from online interest in the form of clicks on maschinenmarkt.de.
We are very proud that our online banner campaign received such great attention on MaschinenMarkt's website. This nomination is particularly significant to us, because it is based on voting and visitor clicks on maschinenmarkt.de, which gives us a boost of motivation for coming projects and further developments.
CERATIZIT – passion and pioneering spirit for carbides
