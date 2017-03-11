News By Tag
Unique and exclusive personal canvas artwork now available to mainland european countries
Due to popular demand uniquelycanvas.com are now able to supply their range of personalised canvases outside the UK to Ireland, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and Luxembourg.
Due to demand which came about from enquiries at recent car shows in the UK. Uniquelycanvas are now able to deliver their amazing and unique range of personalised canvases to a number of European countries.
We have 21 different sizes of canvas available from the smallest at 300mm x 240mm up to the largest at 1140mm x 1950mm.
Although some Canvases are incredibly large, they are still only light in weight. Delivery charges therefore start from only £29.99 and go up to £39.99 depending on the exact location.
Each canvas is converted by hand using the latest technoclogy and takes the designer around 8-10 to complete. The subject matter varies from modified cars and vehicles to Weddings, Birthdays, Christenings, Horses, Pets, People, Armed Forces Portraits and much much more.
This style of artwork represents a unique and exciting opportunity for you to take that treasured moment and capture it forever!.
More examples of our recent work can be found by visiting http://www.uniquelycanvas.com/
Uniquelycanvas.com have future plans to expand their delivery operation even further. The introduction of more locations will be available later in the year.
