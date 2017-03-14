News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author's Crusade for Morality and Justice in Debut Sci-Fi Novel Relevant in Today's Turbulent Times
Author Joshua Landeros instills the significance against becoming complacent and blind to the true nature of any situation, and the necessity of questioning motives on all sides of worldly, government, and humanitarian issues.
William Marconi is a Super Soldier, one of the elite military members of the United Nation Republic, the world dominating government superpower. When a new terrorist group emerges challenging UNR leader Chancellor Venloran, the soldiers are charged with protecting the Republic at any cost. As the battle against the rebellion ensues, Will learns the government he protects has been keeping many secrets from him. Faced with internal conflict, Will must determine just who and what can be trusted as the lines between tyranny and freedom become increasingly blurred.
More than your average Sci-Fi action story, in "Reverence" Landeros encourages readers to embrace the idea of constantly questioning their surroundings. He cautions that people who just "go with the flow" are victims in their own way, with such inaction often resulting in tragedy. As leaders have the power to bring either prosperity or destruction to the lives they are sworn to represent and protect, the story directly parallels with current world headlines, and readers are identifying with the similarities. "In times such as ours, this book functions as a timely reminder of a government's true purpose, and the lengths that some people will go to in order to protect their freedom...Will is an antihero for any age, someone who has been duped into the dark side and must claw his way back into the light." --John Staughton, Self-Publishing Review
About the Author
Joshua Landeros was born in Pomona, CA, but raised in Perris of Riverside County for years uncountable now.
He comes from a large family in which he is admittedly "the black sheep." Landeros grew up on Dragon Ball Z, Godzilla films, Batman the Animated Series, and Star Wars, along with an infinite love for dinosaurs and all movie monsters.
Landeros began writing in middle school starting with Godzilla fan fictions. He kept writing and eventually created his own world full of characters. In 2016, the dream was finally realized in his first novel, Reverence. He now attends University of California, Riverside where he majors in History Admin Studies and minors in English.
"Reverence" (ISBN 9781517726133, CreateSpace 2016) can be purchased through online bookstores. For more information, visit www.jlanderos5.wixsite.com/
Contact
Reader Views
***@readerviews.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse