 
News By Tag
* Josh Landeros, Author
* Reverence Saga Vol 1
* Military SciFi Debut Novel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Perris
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Author's Crusade for Morality and Justice in Debut Sci-Fi Novel Relevant in Today's Turbulent Times

Author Joshua Landeros instills the significance against becoming complacent and blind to the true nature of any situation, and the necessity of questioning motives on all sides of worldly, government, and humanitarian issues.
 
 
Reverence
Reverence
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Josh Landeros, Author
Reverence Saga Vol 1
Military SciFi Debut Novel

Industry:
Books

Location:
Perris - California - US

PERRIS, Calif. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- In his debut novel, "Reverence," author Joshua Landeros has created a strong inspirational character in William Marconi that will resonate with all readers as they follow his quest for the truth and the struggle to maintain his values and morality against opposing forces.

William Marconi is a Super Soldier, one of the elite military members of the United Nation Republic, the world dominating government superpower. When a new terrorist group emerges challenging UNR leader Chancellor Venloran, the soldiers are charged with protecting the Republic at any cost. As the battle against the rebellion ensues, Will learns the government he protects has been keeping many secrets from him. Faced with internal conflict, Will must determine just who and what can be trusted as the lines between tyranny and freedom become increasingly blurred.

More than your average Sci-Fi action story, in "Reverence" Landeros encourages readers to embrace the idea of constantly questioning their surroundings. He cautions that people who just "go with the flow" are victims in their own way, with such inaction often resulting in tragedy. As leaders have the power to bring either prosperity or destruction to the lives they are sworn to represent and protect, the story directly parallels with current world headlines, and readers are identifying with the similarities. "In times such as ours, this book functions as a timely reminder of a government's true purpose, and the lengths that some people will go to in order to protect their freedom...Will is an antihero for any age, someone who has been duped into the dark side and must claw his way back into the light." --John Staughton, Self-Publishing Review

About the Author

Joshua Landeros was born in Pomona, CA, but raised in Perris of Riverside County for years uncountable now.

He comes from a large family in which he is admittedly "the black sheep." Landeros grew up on Dragon Ball Z, Godzilla films, Batman the Animated Series, and Star Wars, along with an infinite love for dinosaurs and all movie monsters.

Landeros began writing in middle school starting with Godzilla fan fictions. He kept writing and eventually created his own world full of characters. In 2016, the dream was finally realized in his first novel, Reverence. He now attends University of California, Riverside where he majors in History Admin Studies and minors in English.

"Reverence" (ISBN 9781517726133, CreateSpace 2016) can be purchased through online bookstores. For more information, visit www.jlanderos5.wixsite.com/joshualanderos. Publicity contact: www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available upon request.

Contact
Reader Views
***@readerviews.com
End
Source:Joshua Aaron Landeros
Email:***@readerviews.com Email Verified
Tags:Josh Landeros, Author, Reverence Saga Vol 1, Military SciFi Debut Novel
Industry:Books
Location:Perris - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reader Views PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share