TopTech Emerging as Leading TMT Bar Manufacturing Company in India
The TMT bars manufactured by TopTech boast of high strength, ductility and seismic resistance. They are in high demand all over West Bengal and India and have received favourable reviews from engineers and dealers.
"We manufacture bars from top-notch billets conforming to international quality standards. All the billets are casted from first class ores with exceptional chemical composition. Our products exhibit superior strength and extremely high ductility. Additionally they are corrosion resistant. Strict monitoring is done at every stage of construction,"
He further added, "We test our bars for earthquake resistance. Modern day construction demands TMT rods that can sustain high amount of energy released during earthquakes. This is vital to minimize human casualties. We are further working to enhance our products and are constantly innovating. Our aim is to set high benchmark in the TMT manufacturing process and lead through examples. Thanks to the quality of our products, our orders have witnessed a significant rise in the past few months and we expect more orders in the months to come."
The company is one of the few firms in India that use Tempcore process during construction. The process is implemented worldwide as it ensures flexibility, durability and controllability.
The Tempcore process is in collaboration with CRM Belgium. The TMT bars manufactured by TopTech have received favourable reviews from engineers and deals alike.
About TopTech
TopTech is a new age steel enterprise whose mission is to achieve technological advancement by producing the best quality TMT bars at par with international standards. The products manufactured by the company boast of high tolerance, durability and sustainability that can stand against all odds. With its passion to innovate and offer an easy and fast building solution in every condition, TopTech is carving a niche for itself in the market. For more visit http://toptechtmt.com/
For more information, contact:
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
46, BB Ganguly Street
Kolkata - 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050 / 2236 6666/9999
Email: info@technirman.com
Contact
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
***@technirman.com
