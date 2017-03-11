News By Tag
Algoworks Celebrates Holi 2017
Algoworks celebrated the festival of colors by launching the Algoworks Superstars talent hunt competition.
Holi, the festival of colors, and one of the major festivals of India was celebrated nationwide on 13th March 2017. The occasion is known to be one of the most energetic and vivacious festivals. People play around with colors, spreading happiness and good vibes.
The office was decorated with balloons and buntings, with colorful posters all around. Employees were seen in great passion and ardor to participate in the upcoming event. The activity area was set up righteously, setting the mood for gala celebrations.
The event commenced when the hosts started goofing around on stage with their funny, witty one-liners and puns. Then, the participants stepped up on stage to showcase their talents one by one, dancing and singing their hearts out. Maneet Sehgal was awarded the first prize in the talent show where she performed an exceptional semi-classical dance. Pranav Kumar was declared the first runner-up for his amazing dance moves, followed by Kaushik Upadhyay, who was the second runner-up for mesmerizing the audience with his singing talents.
The day was ceased with the color play in the premises, where everyone danced joyfully, filling the air with colors and laughter. Later, the exhaustion of employees was subdued with snacks and refreshments, and everyone posed happily for a colorful group photoshoot.
About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visit http://www.algoworks.com
