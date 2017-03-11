 
News By Tag
* Celebrating Holi
* Holi Celebrations 2017
* Happy Holi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Algoworks Celebrates Holi 2017

Algoworks celebrated the festival of colors by launching the Algoworks Superstars talent hunt competition.
 
 
holi2017
holi2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Celebrating Holi
Holi Celebrations 2017
Happy Holi

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Events

NOIDA, India - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Algoworks arranged a grand celebration on this pious day. An event called "Algoworks Superstars" was organized by the event management team "Spasso", which gave a chance to employees to showcase any talent that they had within them.

Holi, the festival of colors, and one of the major festivals of India was celebrated nationwide on 13th March 2017. The occasion is known to be one of the most energetic and vivacious festivals. People play around with colors, spreading happiness and good vibes.

The office was decorated with balloons and buntings, with colorful posters all around. Employees were seen in great passion and ardor to participate in the upcoming event. The activity area was set up righteously, setting the mood for gala celebrations.

The event commenced when the hosts started goofing around on stage with their funny, witty one-liners and puns. Then, the participants stepped up on stage to showcase their talents one by one, dancing and singing their hearts out. Maneet Sehgal was awarded the first prize in the talent show where she performed an exceptional semi-classical dance. Pranav Kumar was declared the first runner-up for his amazing dance moves, followed by Kaushik Upadhyay, who was the second runner-up for mesmerizing the audience with his singing talents.

The day was ceased with the color play in the premises, where everyone danced joyfully, filling the air with colors and laughter. Later, the exhaustion of employees was subdued with snacks and refreshments, and everyone posed happily for a colorful group photoshoot.

About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visit http://www.algoworks.com

Contact
Algoworks
***@algoworks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@algoworks.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Algoworks PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share