Industry News





Ecosmob Announced iOS App Development for Automotive Industry

An Ahmedabad based company, Ecosmob Technologies has been providing iOS application development for various industries and automotive sector is one of them.
 
 
Listed Under

ARLINGTON, Texas - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is one of the most reputed companies in Ahmedabad providing various IT solutions such as web development, mobile app development and more across multiple sectors. They provide mobile app development for a variety of business industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, entertainment, gaming, travel, hospitality and more.

Automotive, among all, is one of the most booming industries. A car or any other vehicle is not merely just a device utilized for transportation. It is also a platform for various innovations and enhancements which ultimately augment the driving experience. Enhancement in advanced IT solutions plays a key role in the purchasing decisions of the customers. This is one of the reasons why automotive businesses are aggressively opting to have their own mobile application.

As per a short discussion with one of their company representatives, Ecosmob provides varied IT and development solutions for automotive industry. As the person told, it is necessary to have a well-developed mobile app in today's digital realm. The major automotive players Ford, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, GM, Hyundai, Toyota and BMW are already on their mobile bandwagon to target their mobile audience. Businesses have to target their mobile customers through various platforms - Android, Windows and iOS.

Ecosmob offers full-fledged iOS application development (https://www.ecosmob.com/services/ios-development/) services for automotive sector. Their innovative solutions are designed in away to satisfy customized needs of various automotive businesses. Their key offerings for iPhone app development are as under.

Key iPhone app development services

· Automotive app design

· Automotive app development

· Location based app development

· GPS app development

· Maps integration app development

The company representative said, "Whether it's about checking out the new models, researching prices and model features, comparing two models or checking out nearby dealers - majority of consumers will use their smartphones to access such content. In this scenario, you can't afford avoiding your mobile-friendly customers."

Moreover, iOS app development can help business owners provide best service and experience to their consumers. It can help users to route their destinations with GPS and map integration. "Apart from this, iOS application development can be used to integrate with various wearable device with which you can give extra benefits to your users. Such an app can tell the user (driver) about bad roads, pits and even traffic jams so that road accidents can be avoided at a certain extent," said the company representative from Ecosmob.

Further to this, he stated that mobile app development would bring a brilliant progression in the automotive sector. It would not only increase the efficiency of your business but would also add value to your services and attract more smartphone savvy customers. As a result, all these things would bring you increased sales.

Ecosmob's company representative concluded with his final words, "Having a well-designed mobile application is no longer a privilege now. It has become a need and it has to be there in your service kitty."

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com
Posted By:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
