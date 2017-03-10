Debbieholors.com launches free marketplace, business directory and article submission features

Introducing www.debbieholors.com, Africa's fastest growing Marketplace, Business Directory and Free article Submission.

Israel Otoijamun

***@debbieholors.com Israel Otoijamun

-- Debbieholors.com is regarded as Africa's fastest growing marketplace, business directory and free press release submission website.Debbieholors.com is a subsidiary of Debbie's Hub, a company that is Co-Founded by 2 serial entrepreneurs;Otoijamun Israel Ibukun and Oluwaseun Adedoyin.Debbieholor.com's vision is to help develop Africa's retail ecosystem by ensuring Africans have access to a platform that brings buyers and sellers together, digitally advertise their products and services and provide a platform for publicizing issues concerning their businesses. Debbieholors.com believes this will inevitably increase sales without stress.Debbieholors.com enables e-commercialization as an advantage of the modern world easily and unconditionally accessible to all who wish to take advantage of this revolutionary means of marketing and advertising, all around the globe.Debbieholors.com also work towards ensuring young and talented youths have access to skills required for development, efficiency, productivity and sustainability in this age and time.Whatever product or services clients want to monetize, Debbieholors.com has been positioned in such a way that will help organizations optimize their business processes and generate expected returns in short time. On debbieholors.com, classified ads and business listing spaces are free.Debbie's Hub is basically a fashion hub with graphics, web design and business development outfit. Debbie's Hub main drive is profit maximization for startups through the passionate delivery of quintessential products and services. Debbie's Hub has a strong goal of providing sustainable, profitable and affordable business solutions and services related to Fashion, E-commerce, Printing, Publishing, Consultancy and Training. These products and services have been packaged in such a way that is not discriminating nor segregating but accessible,approachable and affordable to individuals, businesses and corporate organization.Debbie's Hub belongs to the creative industry which consists of entrepreneurs, start-ups with the passion and vision to transform ideas, insight into great innovations, rendering services and products of global repute and standards. Already, there is a revolution in the retail, service and creative industries in Africa and Debbie's Hub foresee a revolution in a torrential magnitude being unleashed and Debbie's Hub is set to be a major player.Debbie's Hub (debbieholors.com)will highly appreciate any form of investment from any part of the world and expected return on investment in a given time is guaranteed.For contracts, advice or complaints, remember to use the contact page on debbieholors.com. Thanks.