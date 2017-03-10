 
News By Tag
* Business Directory, Sell
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* IBADAN
  oyo
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Debbieholors.com launches free marketplace, business directory and article submission features

Introducing www.debbieholors.com, Africa's fastest growing Marketplace, Business Directory and Free article Submission.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Business Directory, Sell

Industry:
Advertising

Location:
IBADAN - oyo - Nigeria

Subject:
Websites

IBADAN, Nigeria - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Debbieholors.com is regarded as Africa's fastest growing marketplace, business directory and free press release submission website.

Debbieholors.com is a subsidiary of Debbie's Hub, a company that is Co-Founded by 2 serial entrepreneurs; Otoijamun Israel Ibukun and Oluwaseun Adedoyin.
Debbieholor.com's vision is to help develop Africa's retail ecosystem by ensuring Africans have access to a platform that brings buyers and sellers together, digitally advertise their products and services and provide a platform for publicizing issues concerning their businesses. Debbieholors.com believes this will inevitably increase sales without stress.Debbieholors.com enables e-commercialization as an advantage of the modern world easily and unconditionally accessible to all who wish to take advantage of this revolutionary means of marketing and advertising, all around the globe.
Debbieholors.com also work towards ensuring young and talented youths have access to skills required for development, efficiency, productivity and sustainability in this age and time.
Whatever product or services clients want to monetize, Debbieholors.com has been positioned in such a way that will help organizations optimize their business processes and generate expected returns in short time. On debbieholors.com, classified ads and business listing spaces are free.
Debbie's Hub is basically a fashion hub with graphics, web design and business development outfit. Debbie's Hub main drive is profit maximization for startups through the passionate delivery of quintessential products and services. Debbie's Hub has a strong goal of providing sustainable, profitable and affordable business solutions and services related to Fashion, E-commerce, Printing, Publishing, Consultancy and Training. These products and services have been packaged in such a way that is not discriminating nor segregating but accessible,approachable and affordable to individuals, businesses and corporate organization.
Debbie's Hub belongs to the creative industry which consists of entrepreneurs, start-ups with the passion and vision to transform ideas, insight into great innovations, rendering services and products of global repute and standards. Already, there is a revolution in the retail, service and creative industries in Africa and Debbie's Hub foresee a revolution in a torrential magnitude being unleashed and Debbie's Hub is set to be a major player.
Debbie's Hub (debbieholors.com) will highly appreciate any form of investment from any part of the world and expected return on investment in a given time is guaranteed.
For contracts, advice or complaints, remember to use the contact page on debbieholors.com. Thanks.

Contact
Israel Otoijamun
***@debbieholors.com
End
Source:debbieholors.com
Email:***@debbieholors.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Directory, Sell
Industry:Advertising
Location:IBADAN - oyo - Nigeria
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Debbie's Hub PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share