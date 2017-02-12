 
News By Tag
* Marketplace Directory
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* IBADAN
  oyo
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Debbieholors.com : Africa's Fastest Growing Marketplace and Business Directory

This is a classified ads website and a business directory that is dedicated to helping businesses in Africa maximise profits.
 
 
DEBBY WEBSITE
DEBBY WEBSITE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Marketplace Directory

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
IBADAN - oyo - Nigeria

Subject:
Websites

IBADAN, Nigeria - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Debbieholors.com is a subsidiary of Debbie's Hub, a company that is Co-Founded by 2 serial entrepreneurs, Otoijamun Israel Ibukun and Oluwaseun Adedoyin. Our vision is to help develop Africa's retail ecosystem by ensuring Africans have access to a platform that brings buyers and sellers together in order to increase sales without stress. We also work towards ensuring young and talented youths have access to skills required for development, efficiency, productivity and sustainability in this age and time.

Whatever product or services you want to monetize, we have positioned out website in such a way that will help you optimize you business and generate expected returns in short time, and our classified ads and listing spaces are free.

Debbie's Hub is basically a fashion hub with graphics, web design and business development outfit. Our main drive is profit maximization in business through the delivery of quintessential products and services and we are passionate about the satisfaction of our clients. Our goal is to provide sustainable, profitable and affordable business solutions and services related to Fashion, E-commerce, Printing, Publishing, Consultancy and Training. Our products and services have been packaged in such a way that is not discriminating nor segregating but accessible and affordable to individuals, businesses and corporate organization. Our company belongs to the creative industry which consists of entrepreneurs, start-ups with the passion and vision to transform ideas, insight into great innovations, rendering services and products of global repute and standards. Already, there is a revolution in the retail, service and creative industries in Africa and we foresee a revolution in a torrential magnitude being unleashed and we are set to be a major player.

For contracts, advice or complaints, remember to use our contact page on debbieholors.com. Thanks.

Facebook (https://debbieholors.com/#facebook)Twitter (https://debbieholors.com/#twitter)Google+ (https://debbieholors.com/#google_plus)Share

Contact
Israel Otoijamun
***@debbieholors.com
End
Source:
Email:***@debbieholors.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketplace Directory
Industry:Shopping
Location:IBADAN - oyo - Nigeria
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share