Author Andi O'Connor Promotes Her Fantasy Novel The Lost Heir
Author Andi O'Connor is pleased to announce the promotion of her fantasy novel, The Lost Heir. This is book one in the Dragonath Chronicles which was published by Purple Sun Press. This publisher also released book two in the series, Awakening.
Darrak leads a typically straightforward and dull life until his dreams become plagued with visions of a peculiar and distant world. Waking up to a brilliant purple sun looming in the sky, Darrak is met by a mysterious violet-eyed sorcerer who whisks him away from the struggling Earth.
Thrown into the clutches of a foreign world where magic is reality and not all is as it seems, Darrak embarks on a journey where he is forced to come to terms with his past and do what he can to shape the future.
Accompanied by a swordswoman, a prince, and a young sorceress, he must overcome cunning plots of treachery and betrayal to discover the strength to stand against a destructive black magic and an enemy who is a master at deception.
The Lost Heir is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
The Lost Heir
The Dragonath Chronicles, Book 1
By Andi O'Connor
Publisher: Purple Sun Press
ISBN: 978-1940417141
ASIN: B00YNT61TI
Pages: 332
Genre: Fantasy
About the Author:
Andi O'Connor is the award-winning author of The Dragonath Chronicles, The Vaelinel Trilogy, and The Legacy of Ilvania. Andi's novel, Silevethiel, is the 2015 Best Indie Book Award winner for Science Fiction/Fantasy and the 2015 New Apple Official Selection for Young Adult. Silevethiel was also named to Kirkus Reviews' Best Books of 2013. Andi's short story, Redemption, is a Kindle Book Review, 2014 Kindle Book Awards Semifinalist.
Readers can frequently find Andi as a guest panelist at Cons throughout the country including the Rhode Island Comic Con, Philcon, ConCarolinas, Conclave, and Chessiecon. Andi also writes for Niume where she provides writing tips, advice, and insight on her career as an author. She is a member of the National Writers Association and the Boston chapter of the Women's National Book Association. She currently resides in Pennsylvania with her husband, son, and four dogs.
For review copies, author interviews, or more information please contact:
Andi O'Connor
Website: http://www.andioconnor.net
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/
