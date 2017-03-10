News By Tag
TreeUmph! Implements Latest State-Of-The-Art Safety Technology
Aerial Obstacle Park Invests Thousands to Install Industry-leading Safety Equipment
CLiC-iT® is a French-made patented safety hooking system which synchronizes the open/locked positions of the two carabiners used to clip in to the treetop courses, making the accidental release of both carabiners at the same time impossible. In short, CLiC-iT® prohibits climbers from becoming unclipped from the course safety lines while climbing. "The systems and gear we were previously using were top-rated, well-maintained and had a 100% success rate at our park," said Director of Operations Jason Pitsas. "The available technology for our industry evolved and improved, and therefore so did we."
TreeUmph! offers a completely unique experience where climbers can spend the day swinging in the treetops while up to 60 feet in the air. With fifty thousand visitors frequenting the Bradenton, Florida, park each year, TreeUmph! makes the safety of all guests and employees their top priority at all times. Guests undergo thirty minutes of training before they begin their adventure, which includes watching a 10-minute instructional video and completing a practice course under the supervision of a TreeUmph! Guide.
TreeUmph's mission is simple: they aim to inspire fun and a sense of pride through their unique adventure experience. With the new industry-leading CLiC-iT safety system, TreeUmph! Adventure Course helps make that mission a reality by ensuring optimum safety for all climbers while they swing, soar, and zipline through the treetops.
About TreeUmph! Adventure Course:
Opening its first treetop course in Bradenton, Florida, in 2013, TreeUmph! Adventure Course operates under the mission statement: "We inspire FUN and a sense of PRIDE through ADVENTURE." Built to the highest safety standards in the industry, each TreeUmph! location was designed to entertain and challenge guests aged 7 and up with an exciting assortment of treetop games, ZIP lines, bridges and more. Reservations are recommended. Call 855-322-2130, or visit treeumph.com for more information.
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide.
