News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Portfoliobox All-In-One Mobile App Allows One to Create a Free Website on the Go
Portfolioboxone of the leading online website builders announced today a new website mobile app that will help creative professionals design a custom and intuitive website
Portfoliobox simplifies the process of creating a website, which can be done in under an hour, and the website builder can even be used on touchscreen mobile devices so that business owners can tweak the layout and content on the move.
"With the world going more mobile, it is increasingly important for businesses to stay competitive in the marketplace and offer a suite of services that make sense for today's technologically advanced world,' said Hamid Abouei, founder Portfoliobox. "With a mobile app, users can create and manage their website, wherever and whenever they want."
The Portfoliobox mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices. The main features include:
• Build a professional website;
• Upload images and manage galleries;
• Create text pages;
• Create blog posts with images; and
• Manage the online store – add, remove and edit a product.
The mobile app is free to download. The free version provides basic features, and users can upload 30 images, set up 10 pages and products. For those who want more templates and features, including a custom domain, website hosting and technical support, Portfoliobox costs $8.90 a month or $82.80 a year. Portfoliobox also offers new users the option for signing up for a free account and try out our Pro features and templates for free for the first 30 days. In addition, Portfoliobox has started a university initiative, where the Pro account is offered free to students around the world.
About Portfoliobox
Portfoliobox was found in 2012 and it is a leading online website builder that has over 550,000 active users in 130 countries around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Portfoliobox is an advanced, yet easy to use website builder whose target audience is creative professionals. Users can create a unique and professional website that looks good on all devices without knowing how to code. The product is integrated with E-Commerce and a blog platform. Users can easily turn their online portfolio into a business opportunity. Portfoliobox has all you will need to create a functional, well designed and unique professional website. For more information, visit: www.porfoliobox.net.
Contact
Portfoliobox
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse