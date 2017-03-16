News By Tag
CX North America Expands Its Marketing and Customer Support Teams
Demand for freight collaboration solutions, coupled with commitment to customer service, prompts hiring
CX North America proudly announces the addition of the following staff members:
Irvin Banut, Regional Marketing Manager: Banut brings a wealth of digital marketing knowledge to CX North America. Previously, he worked as a digital marketing manager at Web Geeks, Inc. and as a digital account coordinator at Momentum Digital Solutions. He studied advertising and marketing communications management at St. Clair College.
Julia Reznikov, Client Engagement Manager: With more than nine years of experience in providing customer service in a variety of businesses, Reznikov possesses a keen ability to cultivate and maintain positive client relationships. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Windsor and a graduate degree in business administration from Thompson Rivers University.
Dawn Allman, Sales Executive: With more than 17 years of account management experience, Allman has consistently met or exceeded her sales goals for companies like USA Mobility and Arch Wireless. Her considerable expertise extends to new business development, product and sales training development, and client nurturing.
Sharon Coburn, CX North America's vice president of business development for North America, says, "As a company, CX North America is proud of two things: the solutions it offers the transportation industry and the excellent relationships it maintains with its customers. This staff expansion assures that we can competently respond to the overwhelming demand we've seen for our freight management solutions and can accommodate the needs of a growing customer base not just at signing but also across the lifecycle of our relationship. I am thrilled to add these talented individuals to our team and confident that they will live up to the expectations we hold for them."
CX North America will be exhibiting at the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) 2017 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition, April 5–8, 2017, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Las Vegas, Nevada.
About CX North America
CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America), headquartered in Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transport Exchange Group, a leading provider of technology for the transportation industry and operator of two of the United Kingdom's largest and fastest-growing independent freight exchanges. CX North America brings Transport Exchange Group's proven technology and business model to the North American marketplace to enhance visibility, increase agility, optimize efficiency and improve communication and collaboration for carriers, brokers and 3PLs. We offer users a number of ways to engage with our products and services, depending on the technology they already have in place. For more information, please visit our website at http://goo.gl/
