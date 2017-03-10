News By Tag
Keeping Michigan Clean Takes Team Work!
Finding a good business partner is a daunting task. However, building business alliances with Allen Maintenance Corporation eliminates the task. We have, 25 years, professional quality service experience, working with the best elite corporations.
Allen Maintenance Corporation of Lincoln Park, MI., has been offering quality commercial cleaning care in the State of Michigan, for more than 25 years.
Clients such as PepsiCo, Bridgepoint Firestone, and ATI Therapy, enjoys the services, Jerry Allen, CEO/Owner, of Allen Maintenance Corporation, has provided over the past three years.
After all, Allen Maintenance Corporation provides daily desktop sanitation; removing unwanted germs and bacteria from hard to reach places (i.e., behind desktop monitors). Additionally, services include removal of waste products, mopping and vacuuming of floors (i.e., hardwood, marble, granite, and carpeted). Removal of cobwebs from hard to reach surfaces, and extraction of finger prints and dirt that collects around light fixtures and door knobs.
In fact, Allen Maintenance models it services in compliance with the Worldwide Cleaning and Janitorial Association;
Staff is trained to help prevent the spread of germs, especially during influenza season.
Background checks are verified; and clearances of employees are conducted to assure client trust remains secure.
To learn more about Allen Maintenance Corporation, log on to our Website at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com.
Or, call our office, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM, at 313.383.4840.
Together, we can begin keeping Michigan clean.
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
