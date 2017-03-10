 
News By Tag
* Michigan service provider
* Michigan commercial cleaning
* Michigan professionals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln Park
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Keeping Michigan Clean Takes Team Work!

Finding a good business partner is a daunting task. However, building business alliances with Allen Maintenance Corporation eliminates the task. We have, 25 years, professional quality service experience, working with the best elite corporations.
 
 
BBB accreditation
BBB accreditation
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring is rapidly approaching. So, let's begin working together to keep Michigan clean.

Allen Maintenance Corporation of Lincoln Park, MI., has been offering quality commercial cleaning care in the State of Michigan, for more than 25 years.

Clients such as PepsiCo, Bridgepoint Firestone, and ATI Therapy, enjoys the services, Jerry Allen, CEO/Owner, of Allen Maintenance Corporation, has provided over the past three years.

After all, Allen Maintenance Corporation provides daily desktop sanitation; removing unwanted germs and bacteria from hard to reach places (i.e., behind desktop monitors). Additionally, services include removal of waste products, mopping and vacuuming of floors (i.e., hardwood, marble, granite, and carpeted). Removal of cobwebs from hard to reach surfaces, and extraction of finger prints and dirt that collects around light fixtures and door knobs.

In fact, Allen Maintenance models it services in compliance with the Worldwide Cleaning and Janitorial Association; making sure EPA (Environmental Protection Agents) disinfectants are used.

Staff is trained to help prevent the spread of germs, especially during influenza season.

Background checks are verified; and clearances of employees are conducted to assure client trust remains secure.

To learn more about Allen Maintenance Corporation, log on to our Website at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com.

Or, call our office, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM, at 313.383.4840.

Together, we can begin keeping Michigan clean.

Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance Corporation
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Michigan service provider, Michigan commercial cleaning, Michigan professionals
Industry:Services
Location:Lincoln Park - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Allen Maintenance Janitorial PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share