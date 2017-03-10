Notion Press presents "The Proffered " by Paullyn Sidhu

Contact

-- Many of us look at our lot in life, but are afraid to reach our full potential for fear that our legs will not be able to hold us at high heights. However, Paullyn Sidhu refuses to remain in the "mud" as she so eloquently puts it.Her life is an inspiring tale – her book reminds everyone that it's possible to triumph over the sad and bad times in your life.The Proffered Lotus is her first book of poems and prose. Let her inspire you to be like the sacred lotus, to rise above the mud, and bloom! This book is her message to the world, "Hey, it's alright - cry if you want to, but if I, like the sacred lotus, can rise above the mud, you can too, na?"A past recipient of seven Science Education Awards from the Malaysia Toray Science Foundation and an Inner Beauty Award from Shiseido, this iconic game-changer and innovative mentor is still saying: "Believe, then achieve!""The Proffered Lotus" offers both insightful prose and beautiful poetry.She lives a life of her own design, constantly crossing borders and shattering boundaries while proving one important thing: That she is as human as you and I. Her mission has always been to raise humans from the 'mud' they are usually in.Few realise that it's actually possible to achieve their dreams, and even fewer write poetry capable of instilling the same belief in others.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.