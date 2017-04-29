News By Tag
AFGRI platinum sponsor at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April
As in previous years, Agritech Expo Zambia enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with the well-known supplier AFGRI Corporation Ltd., the sole John Deere distributor in Zambia, returning as platinum sponsors again.
"The annual Agritech Expo is very important for all agricultural suppliers in Zambia" says Mr Willie Dietrechsen, Country Manager for the Equipment business at AFGRI Corporation Ltd. He adds: "the expo is the only national showcase for agricultural suppliers like AFGRI to showcase and to demonstrate new technology in the range of equipment we offer as farming solutions to the Zambian farmer."
The award-winning Agritech Expo Zambia is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and returns to Chisamba for the fourth time this year from 27-29 April. Last year the eventdrew a record-breaking number of 17 605 visitors. This year even more small-scale, emerging and commercial farmers are expected to descend on the GART research farm in the heart of Zambia's agri-hub, where the latest farming products and services will be showcased.
AFGRI's Willie Dietrechsen says current challenges to the agri sector in Zambia include "the financial situation of farmers due to low dam levels resulting in lesser planting of wheat during the last two to three years, severe drought conditions in the past and the poor commodity prices". He is, however, optimistic about the future: "hang in there, things will get better! AFGRI Equipment will remain loyal with support to the Zambian farmers, through thick and thin".
The company is excited about the introduction of new equipment during Agritech Expo, says Mr Dietrechsen:
Agritech Expo Zambia will offer free workshops again, as well as live machinery and product demonstrations and crop trials. New for this year will be specialised agri-sector industry zones and mowing and baling demonstrations.
Multi-award winning Agritech Expo
Agritech Expo Zambia recently won two coveted awards at the ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards in Johannesburg which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent. The awards were organised jointly by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and the Exhibition & Event Association of Southern Africa (EXSA). Agritech Expo won for Best Trade & Consumer Exhibition +12000 sqm and for Distinction in Social Responsibility.
The expo has an outreach programme at the local Golden Valley Basic School, where, with the assistance of numerous event sponsors, it is assisting the school with much needed infrastructure upgrades, equipment supplies and management of the school's farm.
Agritech Expo Zambia is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and the African office of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK. The event is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include Agritech Expo Tanzania and Agribusiness Congress East Africa.
Agritech Expo Zambia 2017:
Dates: 27-29 April 2017
Location: Gart Research Centre, Chisamba, Zambia
