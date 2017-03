Baymarkets appoints Per Andersson as Head of Sales and Business Development

Baymarkets logo

-- Baymarkets Technology AB (Baymarkets), a leading Nordic provider of FinTech and RegTech solutions to the global financial services industry, announced today the appointment of Per Andersson as Head of Sales and Business Development. His arrival brings 20 years of experience of building and managing businesses in the FinTech sector and he joins Baymarkets' management team with immediate effect.Per was previously Head of Sales at Pantor Engineering, recently acquired by Goldman Sachs, and at Orc Software, now Itiviti.Per commented, "I am looking forward to working with the team to continue the growth of a business built on a close cooperation and interaction with our clients creating highly efficient services based on the Baymarkets technology platform".Peter Fredriksson, CEO, Baymarkets Technology AB commented "Baymarkets is taking the next step in our evolution. Built on a solid foundation we are continuing to expand our client base as well as our product solutions and we are very excited to welcome Per to our management team".*** END ***Baymarkets is a provider of FinTech and RegTech solutions to the financial services industry. Baymarkets experience has been gained building and operating multi-asset exchange and OTC trading systems and clearing solutions for some of the largest firms in the industry. These include banks, brokers, exchanges, CCPs and technology providers.Baymarkets develops and delivers customised financial markets solutions. Working in partnership with our clients, using Agile methodologies, our highly experienced market and technology practitioners deliver high-performing market-ready solutions across the full trade lifecycle, covering multiple asset classes.To find out more visit www.baymarkets.com