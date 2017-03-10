News By Tag
Gain Financial Stability With L.E.A.F Credit Repair's Top Rated Credit Repair Service
Boost your credit score really quick and get rescued from trouble being caused by bad credit by easily enrolling into their credit repair program.
Because of the obvious differences from what most credit repair companies offer, Leaf Credit Repair stands out among all credit repair companies. Leaf Credit Repair is committed to setting realistic expectations for people looking to hire them to repair their credit. They understand the burden that people are faced with due to low credit scores and they're passionate about helping relieve the pain. Leaf Credit Repair engages in a step by step process to help get the best possible results.
Take a look at how the credit score is improved:
- At first, free consultation service is offered
- Later, the options are given to select the plan
- The credit report is reviewed and dispute tactics are applied in a day and then the journey of credit repair begins
The customers can monitor the credit improvement through their online secured client portal.
- Each month clients are provided a detailed report that shows the number of negative items they had when they signed up, the number of negative items that have been deleted and the number of items still pending and the most recent credit scores can be viewed anytime
Legally, the credit bureaus have up to 45 days to respond to any disputes that Leaf Credit Repair submits. The company also assures that clients will see results in 45 days or it's free.
Leaf Credit Repair uses advanced dispute tactics to remove inaccurate, outdated and unverifiable items from credit reports. Their services are quality-driven, not quantity-driven, so the company spends more time on each clients file.
Credit repair: The company has 76% deletion rate for removing negative accounts. Most credit repair companies have between a 20% - 35% deletion rate and they used outdated dispute methods that are not effective today.
Credit building: No matter what the credit score of the client is Leaf Credit Repair can help clients rebuild or build credit.
Credit protection: A good credit is an obvious target for identity thieves. Protecting credit is important because identity theft is a rising trend in the United States.Leaf Credit Repair provides its clients with the necessary resources to help them protect their identity.
Credit knowledge: Restoring a credit score is important, but it's not the only thing that is important. Once you have a good or excellent credit score it has to be maintained and to be maintained clients will need the necessary tools and resources so that they are armed with the right information.
The services provided by Leaf Credit Repair are 100% legal, permanent and come with a money back guarantee. Every client case is handled in a unique way that's customized to the client's credit report, their needs and their goals.The process is transparent and always in the best interest of the client.
The CEO of Leaf Credit Repair, Aazim Sharp said "In today's time, good credit has become a necessity in order to function in the United States. If you ignore this fact you'll lose money or miss opportunities."
About company
Leaf credit repair has helped people improve their credit scores for almost 8 years now. The superior dispute tactics and cutting edge techniques they use are a strong pillar of the success the company has had. Clients are delighted with the results they've gotten and it reflects in the 5 star customer rating published on their shopperapproved.com rating. Helping people improve their credit and live the life they deserve is the sole purpose of Leaf Credit Repair. To know more about our Company, please visit our website: http://www.leafcreditrepair.com.
Aazim Sharp
18564520347
***@leafcreditsolutions.com
