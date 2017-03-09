News By Tag
Models Wanted in Los Angeles for 2017 Powershoot with Celebrity designer Adonis King and Onyx Harris
Los Angeles Portrait session and meet&greet!
RSVP your time slot: $10.00 (non-refundable)
The total experience is $100! Includes the 25-minute portrait session, styling and meet&greet!
To book time slot you must email and RSVP to: POWERSHOOT2017@
Time slots fill up extremely fast. Please book with 100% of time slots.
All photos edits are optional and up to you! Onyx Harris will offer discount for extra edits. All photos will be provided day of the shoot on a cd or drop box.
Event Sponsored By: ADONIS KING COLLECTION + HMM + LAFS
Visit http://AdonisKing.com to RSVP
