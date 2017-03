Models Wanted in Los Angeles for 2017 Powershoot with Celebrity designer Adonis King and Onyx Harris

rsz_ adonis_ king_ powershoot_ 2017

-- The POWERSHOOT:Los Angeles Portrait session and meet&greet!Adonis King and Onyx Harris are teaming up to provide a very special opportunity to fashion students, art lovers, models and anyone else who loves to create! The power shoot includes a portrait session with styling by Adonis King and photography by Onyx Harris! With clients including Lady Gaga, Shaun Ross, Beyonce, Amber Rose and many more, together they have over 15 years of industry experience. Take advantage of the opportunity!RSVP your time slot: $10.00 (non-refundable)The total experience is $100! Includes the 25-minute portrait session, styling and meet&greet!To book time slot you must email and RSVP to: POWERSHOOT2017@PUBLICIST.COMTime slots fill up extremely fast. Please book with 100% of time slots.All photos edits are optional and up to you! Onyx Harris will offer discount for extra edits. All photos will be provided day of the shoot on a cd or drop box.Event Sponsored By: ADONIS KING COLLECTION + HMM + LAFSVisit http://AdonisKing.com to RSVP