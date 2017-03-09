 
Dates Announced for 61st Annual Conejo Valley Days

Dates for the 61st Annual Conejo Valley Days (CVD) are now set. CVD will be held Thursday through Sunday, May 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Conejo Creek Park South in Thousand Oaks.
 
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Dates for the 61st Annual Conejo Valley Days (CVD) are now set. CVD will be held Thursday through Sunday, May 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Conejo Creek Park South in Thousand Oaks.

Returning to CVD are motocross freestyle demonstrations, a CVD children's parade, outhouse races and a home décor pavilion. New this year will be a trampoline show, archery and enclosed merchant pavilion. More free events are in the works. Headlining the entertainment are '70s rock bands Playerand Ambrosia. Both bands will perform Saturday, May 13.

Other entertainment is also already scheduled. Thursday night, May 11, CVD kicks off with Rock Nation and World Drum Circle. Ride wristbands can be purchased for Thursday night for $20. Friday night, May 12, will feature the Ry Bradley Band, country line dancing and Rebel Heart. Sunday, May 14, Three Rivers Band and the John Denver Experience take the stage.

Kastl Amusements will be operating 25 carnival rides at CVD including the Grand Wheel, Cliffhanger, Air Maxx, Mega Loop and Tower. There will be plenty of rides for younger kids including a merry-go-round and train ride.

Over 25 local nonprofit groups participate in CVD each year, raising money that is invested back into the community. "CVD has always been about supporting local non-profits and businesses," says Frank Akrey, CVD executive director. "CVD could not be possible without their participation."

CVD vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact CVD by calling 805-638-2007 or emailing info@conejovalleydays.us, through Facebook, www.facebook.com/ConejoValleyDays or on Twitter, @CVDays61.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
