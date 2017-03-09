News By Tag
Dates Announced for 61st Annual Conejo Valley Days
Dates for the 61st Annual Conejo Valley Days (CVD) are now set. CVD will be held Thursday through Sunday, May 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Conejo Creek Park South in Thousand Oaks.
Returning to CVD are motocross freestyle demonstrations, a CVD children's parade, outhouse races and a home décor pavilion. New this year will be a trampoline show, archery and enclosed merchant pavilion. More free events are in the works. Headlining the entertainment are '70s rock bands Playerand Ambrosia. Both bands will perform Saturday, May 13.
Other entertainment is also already scheduled. Thursday night, May 11, CVD kicks off with Rock Nation and World Drum Circle. Ride wristbands can be purchased for Thursday night for $20. Friday night, May 12, will feature the Ry Bradley Band, country line dancing and Rebel Heart. Sunday, May 14, Three Rivers Band and the John Denver Experience take the stage.
Kastl Amusements will be operating 25 carnival rides at CVD including the Grand Wheel, Cliffhanger, Air Maxx, Mega Loop and Tower. There will be plenty of rides for younger kids including a merry-go-round and train ride.
Over 25 local nonprofit groups participate in CVD each year, raising money that is invested back into the community. "CVD has always been about supporting local non-profits and businesses,"
CVD vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact CVD by calling 805-638-2007 or emailing info@conejovalleydays.us, through Facebook, www.facebook.com/
