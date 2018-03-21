News By Tag
Free Carnival Ride Tickets Offered Through Conejo Valley Days' "Read & Ride"
Children must read three books approved by their teacher and their parent.
Children must read three books approved by their teacher and their parent, write a brief summary of each book on a Read & Ride form (available on the CVD website, through participating schools or at Thousand Oaks libraries), have his or her parent and teacher sign the completed form and bring the form to the Kastl Amusements information booth inside the CVD site. The child will receive a pass good for three free rides. Kindergarten-
Schools also have the option of displaying a 3' x 5' Conejo Valley Days "Ready & Ride" banner at the school entrance from May 1 through May 13. If the banner is returned in good shape after CVD is over, CVD will donate $100 to the school PTA.
A separate banner-only promotion is available for high schools and other nonprofit organizations.
All "Read & Ride" and banner forms are on the CVD website (www.conejovalleydays.us). For more information, contact Diane Rumbaugh, 805-493-2877, diane@rumbaughpr.com.
