Industry News





March 2018
Free Carnival Ride Tickets Offered Through Conejo Valley Days' "Read & Ride"

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- For the fourth year, Conejo Valley Days (CVD) is offering free carnival ride passes for students who take part in its "Read & Ride" literacy program. CVD, in conjunction with carnival operator Kastl Amusements (http://www.kastlamusements.com/), is encouraging kids in kindergarten through eighth grade to read by offering ride passes for to the festival (May 10 through 13 at Conejo Creek Park South in Thousand Oaks). This year for the first time, students in sixth through eighth grade can participate in the program.

Children must read three books approved by their teacher and their parent, write a brief summary of each book on a Read & Ride form (available on the CVD website, through participating schools or at Thousand Oaks libraries), have his or her parent and teacher sign the completed form and bring the form to the Kastl Amusements information booth inside the CVD site. The child will receive a pass good for three free rides. Kindergarten-age kids can draw pictures about their books on the back of the form. Homeschoolers and can also take part in the program. Kids in all school districts are eligible.

Schools also have the option of displaying a 3' x 5' Conejo Valley Days "Ready & Ride" banner at the school entrance from May 1 through May 13. If the banner is returned in good shape after CVD is over, CVD will donate $100 to the school PTA.

A separate banner-only promotion is available for high schools and other nonprofit organizations.

All "Read & Ride" and banner forms are on the CVD website (www.conejovalleydays.us). For more information, contact Diane Rumbaugh, 805-493-2877, diane@rumbaughpr.com.

