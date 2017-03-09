News By Tag
Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals Return June 23 to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds
Bigger and Better Automotive Weekend Takes Over America's Automotive Hometown
Event tickets are for sale in advance and that type of ticket might just be what's needed to accommodate the masses for 2017. Booked and confirmed is the first-ever Camaro, serving as the perfect complement to the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Camaro. Not to be outdone, the Firebird celebrates 50 years as well with both brands well represented on the National Parts Depot Showfield. Via Camaro Central and Firebird Central, the two 50th displays will host hundreds of cars specific to the two brands and include special guests, seminars, parts, accessories and more.
Along with the two special anniversaries, Chevrolet weekend also plays host to a car that stole the show at last fall's SEMA show. Direct from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, guests will want to see the famed V12 Camaro…and hear it too! Speaking of things to hear, Bruce Larson is back after a year away to present Nitrofest and this year, he has some company. Alongside the heart-pounding activity is another that'll make a little noise and wow guests; the 38 Special Wheel Stander truck. Are we done making noise and going fast? Nope! The need for speed is further satisfied with a special race car display, autocross and autocross rides via UMI Performance and the always popular burnout contest.
Additional weekend features include the GM Custom Showcase, the Solid Lifter Showroom and the GM Muscle Car Showdown. The custom showcase focuses on some of the best touring show cars in the country and includes early rods to modern customs and more. For Solid Lifter fans, the group from Supercar Workshop brings to Carlisle a collection of ultra-rare Yenkos, COPOs and more. There's also a display planned for Building T that spotlights Pace Cars.
From the swap meet to the massive midway to the showfield itself, the 2017 Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals have a little something for everyone. As mentioned above, advanced tickets are available for sale online now. Tickets are good for a single day or three-days or instead of that, register for the show. A three-day showfield pass allows for on-site parking, a judged showfield plus the driver AND a guest gain access to the event. All the details are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
