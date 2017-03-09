 
March 2017





Summa Launches Automated Depth Control (ADC) for F Series

Offering Better Accuracy and Minimizing Operator Errors. One of the graphic industry's most respected equipment manufacturers introduces ADC for Summa F Series.
 
 
Summa logo
SEATTLE - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Summa is excited to announce the launch of a new option for the F Series flatbed finishing systems: the Automated Depth Control (ADC). This optional tool adds to the user-friendliness of the F Series, adding many benefits including:

Seamless workflow: Processing different kinds of material can pose challenges for the cutter, tools and operator. The Automated Depth Control helps integrate processing data seamlessly into the workflow while minimizing operator errors.

Easy and quick tool, bit and knife changes: When starting the flatbed finishing system or after a tool change, the ADC measures all installed tools accurately to detect any changes. The measurement only takes a few seconds, so a swift tool change can be provided.

Optimal quality: With the ADC, it is possible to measure different kinds of knife settings, so the best setting can always be used to obtain optimal cut quality.

Enhance user-friendliness: With the optional ADC, Summa offers its customers a handy tool to simplify bit, tool and knife changes to enhance user-friendliness of the F Series flatbed cutter.

"We're really pleased to be able to offer this upgrade option for the Summa F Series. It makes tool, knife and bit changes easier, while improving accuracy and minimizing operator errors," said Drew Groshong, Vice President of Sales for Summa.

See the ADC in action in our YouTube video (https://youtu.be/5fwdfJqB7vA). For additional information, visit www.summausa.com (http://www.summa.us) or contact your local dealer.



