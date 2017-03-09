 
News By Tag
* Dynamics 365 Portal
* Portal Integration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Regina
  Saskatchewan
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Adoxio Launches Connect 365 for integration scenarios in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Portals

Solves common integration challenges in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Portal Platform.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dynamics 365 Portal
Portal Integration

Industry:
Software

Location:
Regina - Saskatchewan - Canada

Subject:
Products

REGINA, Saskatchewan - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Adoxio is thrilled to launch their Connect 365 solution, which allows users to integrate their Dynamics 365 Portal with commonly used applications such as SharePoint, Esri, Payment Gateways, and PowerBI.  These Connect 365 modules allow users to achieve a seamless connection between their Dynamics 365 Portal and these platforms, which previously wasn't possible with Dynamics 365 Portals.  The modules are being offered in a subscription-based SaaS pricing model and can be deployed as part of your solution immediately through the cloud.

In addition, during eXtreme365 in Lisbon, Colin Vermander, Technical Director for Services Delivery, launched the Adoxio Connect Framework, which solves a number of restrictions with integration and custom coding in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Portals.

Adoxio has developed the Adoxio Connect Framework, which enables the ability to deploy and run custom code seamlessly alongside a Dynamics 365 Portal, allowing partners to continue to build complex integrated applications on the platform.  Developers can now go beyond the limitations of configuration by leveraging the full complement of functionality found in the CRM SDK, .NET framework and Windows Azure.  Adoxio is releasing this to the Dynamics community at no cost – developers who are interested may download it for free on GitHub (https://github.com/adoxio/Adoxio.Dynamics.Connect) and Nuget (https://www.nuget.org/packages/Adoxio.Dynamics.Connect).

"Adoxio prides itself in being a leader on the forefront of Microsoft Dynamics solutions", said Craig Fleming, CTO, Adoxio.  "We work hard every day to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions for our customers and to add value back to Dynamics partner community."

For more information or pricing for Connect 365, please visit https://www.adoxio.com/Connect-365/

Contact
Erin Kutcy
***@adoxio.com
End
Source:Adoxio Business Solutions
Email:***@adoxio.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adoxio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share