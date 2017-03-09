News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Adoxio Launches Connect 365 for integration scenarios in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Portals
Solves common integration challenges in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Portal Platform.
In addition, during eXtreme365 in Lisbon, Colin Vermander, Technical Director for Services Delivery, launched the Adoxio Connect Framework, which solves a number of restrictions with integration and custom coding in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Portals.
Adoxio has developed the Adoxio Connect Framework, which enables the ability to deploy and run custom code seamlessly alongside a Dynamics 365 Portal, allowing partners to continue to build complex integrated applications on the platform. Developers can now go beyond the limitations of configuration by leveraging the full complement of functionality found in the CRM SDK, .NET framework and Windows Azure. Adoxio is releasing this to the Dynamics community at no cost – developers who are interested may download it for free on GitHub (https://github.com/
"Adoxio prides itself in being a leader on the forefront of Microsoft Dynamics solutions", said Craig Fleming, CTO, Adoxio. "We work hard every day to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions for our customers and to add value back to Dynamics partner community."
For more information or pricing for Connect 365, please visit https://www.adoxio.com/
Contact
Erin Kutcy
***@adoxio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse