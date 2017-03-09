London Set To Host Boutique Luxury-pret Fashion Exhibition 'divalicious' With Bollywood & Fash

General 1

-- After amassing cult popularity the world over in destinations such as the UAE, India, Kenya, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Hong Kong and Indonesia, London is set to host a unique, luxury boutique pop-up exhibition -- onandatPresented by DIVAlicious, a unique mobile fashion concept brand launched in Dubai in 2011 to popularise Indian fashion and design globally, and the international business and communications consultancy Sterling Media, in association with one of the leading U.A.E property development companies Danube Properties, DIVAlicious London aims toclose a vital gap in the market by introducing to UK shoppers both affordable and luxury designer apparel. The event is supported by Sterling Realty, a boutique luxury property firm, specialising in the finance, sale, investment, development of residential and commercial properties in the UK and internationally.UK shoppers will have the opportunity to see, experience and purchase creations by over 20 established and emerging Indian designers along with accessories, jewellery, and home décor brands from Dubai, India and Hong Kong, all inspired by the East and toned for the West. The finest Indian designer apparel will be brought to the event courtesy of, a luxurious multi-designer retail hub part of Kachins Group, the iconic Dubai-based suit makers. The designer collections they will showcase at the event include:Credited for introducing the dhoti pants to reinterpreting nine-yards, Anamika Khanna has played an instrumental role in reinventing traditional outfits with a contemporary take.Recognised as the 'Future of Couture' by Altaroma Altamoda, Gaurav Gupta, the man and the brand, have carved a world that is future primitive, reflected through sculpture-like garments with a sense of infinity and rhythm. Changing the face of the sariTarun Tahiliani's distinctive signature has evolved as a fusion of textile detail, refined luxury, and meticulous tailoring. The Tarun Tahiliani Design Studio creates couture, diffusion, prêt-a-porte and accessory lines, which are Indian in their sensibility, yet international in their appeal. The rich heritage of the subcontinent is reinvented as contemporary high fashion through the genius of Indian craftsmanship and the finest textiles; along with Italian pattern cutting and construction and new technologies such as digital textile printing.Private banker turned fulltime fashion entrepreneurlaunchedin Dubai in 2011"DIVAlicious' success has been driven by a gap in the market we first identified. Most of the time, international Indian fashion exhibits just cover haute designer apparel, however we also invite affordable brands to showcase their creations to provide a holistic and direct-to-consumer shopping experience for customers, under one roof."DIVAlicious London's partner is the globally renowned, multi-award-winning business and communications consultancy. Established in 1995, the company has a specialist luxury-lifestyle division, providing strategic consultancy to a range of clients including Harrods, Ralph & Russo, Aston Martin, Raghavendra Rathore of Jodhpur to The East India Company. Speaking about the company's partnership with DIVAlicious,says: "We are incredibly excited to work with DIVAlicious who have showcased the best in Indo-fusion design couture, by introducing them to a UK audience with a growing appetite for South Asian fashion. DIVAlicious London represents everything that London stands for: culture, innovation and creativity."On the by-lines of the exhibition,partnerwill present renowned celebrity fashion designerto an audience of cultural tastemakers, international fashionistas, business stalwarts, and VIPs, in a special soiree on Saturday 25March. Gracing the event will be a soon-to-be-unveiled Bollywood muse.Hot off the ramp of India's Lakme Fashion Week's Grand Finale, Anita Dongre has been at the forefront of fashion for over 20 years, having created one of the most successful fashion houses in India. A metaphor for supreme craftsmanship, Anita Dongre's designs showcase Indian aesthetics in a contemporary language. Inspired by Rajasthan and India's rich craft tradition, her handcrafted bridal gotapatti lehengas and handwoven heritage benarasi creations are coveted by brides across the world. Anita Dongre's commitment to revive, sustain and empower the Indian crafts and textiles led her to launch Grassroot, a sustainable and eco-conscious luxury prêt label.Anita Dongre's prominent clientele include an array of Bollywood celebrities such as singer/actress Priyanka Chopra (ABC's Quantico, Baywatch), L'Oreal ambassador Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, to evergreen beauties such as Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. Stars such as Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor have adorned her exquisite collections for men. Anita Dongre is also a favourite amongst personalities and public figures internationally including HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently graced an event hosted by The Buckingham Palace to mark India-UK's 70years of business and cultural partnerships.marks Anita Dongre's inaugural London showcase. Speaking about her participation at DIVAlicious,says: "London is an exciting city with an eclectic mix of art, architecture, fashion and business. DIVAlicious is planning a wonderful event tobring designers, buyers and clients on one platform. I look forward to being back in London to showcase this season's bridal couture."