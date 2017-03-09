News By Tag
Why Laboratory Science Market is Good Business for Architectural Firms
There are few national firms that offer laboratory design services, and those that do are part of a multi-million dollar market. 2017 is the perfect time to step into lab design and join a lucrative market. But first, read this article for tips.
You think Laboratory Design is Too Boring? Too Technical? Too Dull?
You might want to think twice before making these kinds of assertions about today's laboratory design projects.
Stunning designs like the new JLABS facility at the Texas Medical Center in Houston will challenge any stereotypes you may still hold that laboratory design projects are inherently uninteresting, dull or boring.
San Francisco-based architectural giant Gensler partnered with the Houston-based PhiloWilke Partnership to design the new Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS) life science incubator at the Texas Medical Center. Gensler was responsible for the interior design, while PhiloWilke designed the laboratory spaces.
The JLABS project is not just a one-off example. The world of laboratory design is really reaching new heights. To illustrate the point, we turn to R&D Magazine and their annual laboratory design awards.
The R&D Magazine 2016 Lab of the Year award went to the Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) facility at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus. Designed by Omaha-based national firm Smithgroup JJR, the ECE has outstanding energy savings characteristics and expects to achieve a Net Zero Energy rating as well as LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
Not all lab design projects are new construction;
Rounding out this year's R&D Magazine awards is their Special Recognition for Design, which went to a new patient facility at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, designed by Omaha-based HDR, an architecture and engineering firm with over 10,000 employees worldwide. (http://www.hdrinc.com/
The Laboratory Science Market is Good Business for Architectural Firms
While there are relatively few firms nationwide that offer laboratory design services, those that do are part of a multi-million dollar market. As an example, Clark Nexsen, a national architectural firm with locations that include Austin, Raleigh and Richmond, VA (http://www.clarknexsen.com/
Other architecture design firms that are punching above their weight in the laboratory science field include:
• The Cooper Carry's Science + Technology studio (offices in Atlanta, Wash. DC and New York City) which designed the Emory University Atwood Chemistry Building and Addition in Atlanta.
• CRB, the global consulting, design and construction services firm, which designed the Andover Clinical Manufacturing Facility (https://www.crbusa.com/
• Houston-based EnergyArchitecture, which has designed laboratory testing facilities around the world (http://energyarch.com/
• Svigals + Partners Architects, based in New Haven Connecticut, designers of the new Yale University Integrated Science Technology Center.
What's Stopping You from Taking a Dive into Laboratory Design?
Have these examples whetted your appetite for pursuing laboratory design projects?
Perhaps you're interested, but concerned that it's a step too far into the unknown.
