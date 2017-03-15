 
Solar Furniture Announces Launch of Indiegogo Campaign to release Exciting Solar Sun Lounge Line

Most agree outdoor furniture is at its best when it is both comfortable and functional. The innovators at Solar Furniture certainly agree, today announcing the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to bring to market the Solar Sun Lounge.
 
 
Style 11 Blue 1
Style 11 Blue 1
 
BRISBANE, Australia - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Most agree outdoor furniture is at its best when it is both comfortable and functional.  The innovators at Solar Furniture certainly agree, recently announcing the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to bring to market the Solar Sun Lounge – a breakthrough luxurious line of outdoor furniture that uses the power of the sun to keep entertainment and communication devices charged and running.

March 15, 2017

Interest in renewable energy is higher than ever.  Many people would argue, the best time to celebrate its use are when people are doing the things they love – so they can relax or enjoy themselves more freely and with a clear conscious.  Enter David Hinds, owner of Solar Furniture (https://www.solarfurniture.com.au/), who recently announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign with just this kind of spirit in mind.  The exciting Indiegogo campaign is to bring to market the Solar Sun Lounge range,  luxurious outdoor furniture perfect for poolside or backyard fun that's not only ultra-comfortable, but also uses the latest, reliable solar technology to keep entertainment and other devices charged and ready to go.

"We saw a real need for a renewable energy source at the pool or in the garden and the Solar Sun Lounge is our answer to this important question," commented Mr Hinds.  "We couldn't be more excited about its potential and we know our crowdfunding campaign is going to be a huge success."

According to the company, the Solar Sun Lounge range will be available in a number of modern design and color options.  Standard design features include two waterproof USB ports, and a 12v power outlet.  Other options like electric recline and LED lighting are also available.  Each lounge includes slide out drink holders and food trays, along with a storage footlocker where valuables can be safely stored. The advanced solar charging technology even works well when the Solar Sun Lounge is positioned in the shade and not in direct sunlight – a big advantage on hotter days, when a person is trying to relax.

Solar Furniture plans to make future additions and expansions to the Solar Sun Lounge easy add ons  to the base model, so their customers can rest easy their innovative new outdoor furniture will have a long lifetime.

Depending on the donation level campaign backers will be the first to receive the Solar Sun Lounge, a breakthrough piece of next generation eco-friendly outdoor furniture almost certain to be in high demand.

Mr Hinds said "By backing our campaign, you will not only receive your very own Solar Sun Lounge but this will enable us to expand production to include a range of timber and resin mould designs as well as continue the development of current projects, including the app to integrate the lounges on a commercial scale never before seen, and which, as a backing partner you will be kept up to date with along the journey.  We have a number of truly exciting and innovative projects well into development and we cant wait to share them with you"

For more information be sure to check out the campaign  https://igg.me/at/solarfurniture/x/15284881

Contact
David Hinds
david@solarfurniture.com.au
