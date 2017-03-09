 
JBG Builders craft some of the most attractive new homes in Harpers Ferry WV

JBG Builders is a second-generation family owned builder who work with the goal to accomplish every possible home need of their customers.
 
 
INWOOD, W.Va. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- JBG Builders offer their buyers attractive custom homes near Harpers Ferry, WV. They are among the leading builders who provide the finest custom homes and building services to their customers in West Virginia.

JBG Builders is well known for providing custom homes in Harpers Ferry WV that comprises of lavish interiors and eye-catching exteriors. For the past three decades, they have built the finest custom homes and provide their building services in West Virginia.

The custom homes designed by JBG Builders have included special features, which differentiate them from other home builders. They offer their customers with homes that comprise of:

·         30 Year Architectural Shingles

·         Huber Woods Advantech Sub Flooring

·         Huber Woods Zip Walls

·         Stylish Bronze or Nickle Fixtures and Door Handles

·         Granite Counter Tops

·         Ceramic Flooring in all Bathrooms

·         Maple Cabinetry

JBG Builders is a second-generation family owned builder who work with the goal to accomplish every possible home need of their customers. They maintain a strict level of quality control and consistency and provide top rated custom homes to their customers. To fulfill all the necessities of their customers, JBG Builders have a dedicated designing team who can provide some additional features like a library, an extra room or a home office in their customers' new home. Only few top-notch builders like JBG Builders offer such facilities and features which have earned them high respect from their buyers.

So, if you want to build your custom home in the most tranquil locations of Harpers Ferry, WV, then call JBG Builders on (571) 438-3612 or browse through their website today!

About the Company:

JBG Builders (http://jbgbuilders.com/) offers beautiful homes in Jefferson, Berkeley County, and other parts of West Virginia for more than 30 years. They are a second-generation family owned and operated builder that focus on building superior quality homes in conjunction with impeccable customer service. They deliver their customers the new home comprising of all features and amenities in just 120 to 130 days, or in less than half the time other builders can.

Contact Details:

Address: 162 Job Road, Inwood, WV

Pin Code: 25428

Phone Number: (571) 438-3612

Website: Jbgbuilders.com

Media Contact
John Spare
***@jbgbuilders.com
Source:JBG Builders
Email:***@jbgbuilders.com
Tags:Houses For Sale
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Inwood - West Virginia - United States
