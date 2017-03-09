News By Tag
JBG Builders craft some of the most attractive new homes in Harpers Ferry WV
JBG Builders is a second-generation family owned builder who work with the goal to accomplish every possible home need of their customers.
JBG Builders is well known for providing custom homes in Harpers Ferry WV that comprises of lavish interiors and eye-catching exteriors. For the past three decades, they have built the finest custom homes and provide their building services in West Virginia.
The custom homes designed by JBG Builders have included special features, which differentiate them from other home builders. They offer their customers with homes that comprise of:
· 30 Year Architectural Shingles
· Huber Woods Advantech Sub Flooring
· Huber Woods Zip Walls
· Stylish Bronze or Nickle Fixtures and Door Handles
· Granite Counter Tops
· Ceramic Flooring in all Bathrooms
· Maple Cabinetry
JBG Builders is a second-generation family owned builder who work with the goal to accomplish every possible home need of their customers. They maintain a strict level of quality control and consistency and provide top rated custom homes to their customers. To fulfill all the necessities of their customers, JBG Builders have a dedicated designing team who can provide some additional features like a library, an extra room or a home office in their customers' new home. Only few top-notch builders like JBG Builders offer such facilities and features which have earned them high respect from their buyers.
So, if you want to build your custom home in the most tranquil locations of Harpers Ferry, WV, then call JBG Builders on (571) 438-3612 or browse through their website today!
About the Company:
JBG Builders (http://jbgbuilders.com/
Contact Details:
Address: 162 Job Road, Inwood, WV
Pin Code: 25428
Phone Number: (571) 438-3612
Website: Jbgbuilders.com
Media Contact
John Spare
***@jbgbuilders.com
