Industry News





Painting the Crown Molding: A Small but Significant Decision for your Home

Want to give a sophisticated look to the room? You need not undertake a complete home renovation project for it. Consider painting the crown molding in a color that helps you make your room beautiful. Remember that it may seem a small decision but..
 
 
TORONTO - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Want to give a sophisticated look to the room? You need not undertake a complete home renovation project for it. Consider painting the crown molding in a color that helps you make your room beautiful. Remember that it may seem a small decision but it is a significant one that can change the look of your home.

Have you renovated your room recently? Did you install crown molding? Remember that painting it beautifully can give a perfect finish to the room. It is the perfect way to enhance the interior of a room.  Also, crown molding gives you a chance to change the appearance of the room without undertaking a large renovation project. But, when it comes to painting it, you have to make a significant decision. Do you like painting the ornate crown molding in a contrasting color or will you choose a shade that is similar to the walls. Before making a decision, here are a few tips to help you get started:

·         The Height of the Ceiling

Choosing a color for the crown molding depends on the ceiling. If the ceiling is very low, you can choose the same color for the crown molding that you have used for the ceiling or the walls. It will create an illusion of space and help you to make your room appear bigger than before. But, if you have a very big room with a high ceiling, you can highlight the crown molding with bold colors to give a rich look to the room.

·         Coordination is the Key

The ceiling is not the only thing that can have a crown molding. It is possible that the doors and window have crown moldings to increase the aesthetic appeal of the room. When you have crown molding around the doors and windows, you must color each and every molding in the same shade to create a balanced look. For example, if the window has a dark brown crown molding, it is best to use to the same color for other crown molding in the room.

Also, remember that crown molding should match the overall look of your home. If you have a Tudor-style home or a Colonial home, it is best to consider the general woodwork of the building to make the crown molding look stunning.

·         The Wall Color

A brightly colored wall may look over-the-top. But, you can give it a sophisticated look with the help of a white crown molding. It is a seamless way of bringing together a room with different vibrant colors.  On the other hand, if you want to add drama to a neutral-colored room, go for a unique crown molding. A bold trim can often make the required style statement in a room.

Remember that paint colors have the power of transforming a place quickly and easily. And, no matter how small the surface area, the right shade can make the entire room beautiful. So, do not ignore painting the crown molding. Spend time in thinking about the end result of painting it because it is a small but significant decision for your home.

Painting the crown molding is a task for experienced Toronto painters. Choose Perfect Painters ( https://www.perfectpainter.ca ) to help you paint it in beautiful colors and transform the look of your home. Get in touch with home painters to paint the kitchen, living room and bathroom.

Source: https://www.perfectpainter.ca/blog/

