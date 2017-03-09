News By Tag
Tangram Fury.com to Participate in SLC FanX 2017
• The first time Tangram Fury products made available at a major Comic Con • An exclusive puzzle book has been made to commemorate the event • Themed posters of color tangrams will be available at the event
Products included at the Comic Con will include the complete line of Tangram Fury Puzzle Books. A new book has been developed for this ocassion. The Tangram Fury Tribute to FanX 2017 tangram puzzle book is just that, a tribute to FanX 2017. It has all of the standard content available in the other Tangram Fury puzzle books, plus it has tangram puzzles made in honor of celebrities who are scheduled to attend FanX 2017. It also has additional puzzles for celebrities who have attended other comic cons. Most of these other celebrities received souvenir Tangram Packs from Doug as a "Thank You" for coming to the con.
Another product line made especially for this event is a new series of posters with color tangrams. The poster series includes such themes as tributes to Disney, Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings, The Bible, and Superheroes.
"These color tangrams turned out very well," Doug Nufer, the inventor of Tangram Fury and creator of the tangrams used in the posters, said. "In fact, they may be too good. The colors help bring out so much detail in the puzzles that I worry that the traditional black, silhouetted puzzles don't look as good by comparison. But, then, there's nothing puzzling about the color tangrams. It's very clear where each piece goes. As such, there don't make difficult puzzles to solve, but they do make fun art, though."
The Tangram Fury Tribute to FanX 2017 tangram puzzle book will be made available from the Tangram Fury website for a discount for a limited time. The color posters will be made available from the website, as well. The printed and digital versions of the books are available for ordering from Amazon.com, other online book sellers, and through the http://www.TangramFury.com website. The original Tangram Fury competitive game and Tangram Fury Puzzle packs are also available from the website.
