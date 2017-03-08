Country(s)
Your Chance To Own Utah's Finest Luxury Home
Going to live auction this month with DeCaro Auctions is this stunning home in Walker Estates.
Located in Cottonwoods, a gated community, the 5-bedroom estate sits on 1.09 acres of private land that has one of the largest chestnut trees in Utah, cottonwoods, imported sequoias and a creek. Situated on South Walker Estates Circle, one of the most exclusive addresses in Utah, the property's site is prized because of its privacy and close proximity to downtown Salt Lake City, the airport and the mountains.
"With the complete restoration of this magnificent Georgian home at nearly $12,000,000 and a current list price at $6,900,000, you are going to see tremendous value come auction day. The chance to own this historic estate at a live auction format is a once in a lifetime opportunity."
Built in 1872, the home has been remodeled at a cost of $12 million. Only the front of the home remains the same with the original brick still in place. It has radiant heat and 3 full baths and 6 partial baths. The master suite has sitting rooms, a private deck, separate his and her closets and a stellar master bath. Among the property's many features are a billiards room and an exercise room. The cobblestone driveway is heated and the garage accommodates five cars.
Superb craftsmanship and top-of-the-line materials are found throughout the home. The dining room sports gold leaf adorned walls. The trim in the rooms of the estate cost $1 million. The study features 4 species of wood. A section of marble in the residence comes from the last piece of marble from the quarry that supplied material to build the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court.
Open Houses begin Saturday, March 4 and continues each Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. until the auction. The last Open House will be on Friday, March 24 from 1-4 p.m. Prospective buyers may see the property at other times by calling DeCaro at 800-332-3767 or http://www.decaroauctions.com/
