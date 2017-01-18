 

St George Utah Luxury Home Going To Live Auction This Month

DeCaro Auctions Gears Up to Host Absolute Auction of Picturesque St. George Property on February 4. This new construction home sits on approximately .46 acres and boasts five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, three-car garage, private pool and more.
 
1 2 3
ST. GEORGE, Utah - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- DeCaro Auctions International, one of the largest luxury real estate auction companies with a strong reputation of integrity and accomplishment, announced an absolute auction of a beautiful new construction home in picturesque St. George, Utah to be held on Saturday, February 4 at 11 am Mountain Time. The property, located at 1153 W Fandango Circle, boasts approximately 4,980 square-feet, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage, private pool, spa, built-in BBQ island and outdoor fire pit, and sits on approximately .46 acres.

Open houses begin Saturday, January 14 and will continue every Saturday and Sunday until the auction from 1-4PM, with a final scheduled preview on Friday, February 3 from 1-4PM. According to DeCaro Auctions representatives, private appointments to view the estate are also available.

"This exquisite estate has it all – from elegance to functionality, with no details left unspared," says Daniel DeCaro, president, auctioneer and licensed real estate broker who's the voice behind DeCaro Auctions International. "We're proud to be auctioning off 365-degrees of jaw-dropping, unobstructed views from every window, balcony and seat in the sprawling St. George home…a property that includes a private pool, spa, built-in BBQ island and outdoor fire pit.

"We invite all interested parties to come take in the beauty that this home exudes."

Interior features of the property at 1153 W Fandango Circle include an alarm/security system, awnings, bathrooms with separate tubs and showers, aforementioned built-in BBQ, ceiling fans, central vacuum, covered deck, dishwasher, disposal, gas fireplace, built-in oven/range, refrigerator, second kitchen, "smart" wiring, full window coverings and wiring for cable service. Additionally, the lot – which sits on a nicely secluded cul-de-sac – offers city views, a cozy yard, golf course views and mountain and valley views.

DeCaro Auctions International's headquarters reside in Naples, Florida and can be reached by calling (800) 332-3767. For more information visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com or email info@DeCaroAuctions.com.

Source:DeCaro Auctions International
