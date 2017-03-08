Bob Holz Embarks on Spring Tour

Bob Holz and A Vision Forward to Tour United States this Spring

-- (MVD RECORDS) -- Bob Holz, popular drummer, composer and band leader has returned with his second MVD Records release,, a further continuation of the contemporary jazz/funk fusion he spearheaded with 2015's acclaimed A Vision Forward album.The new album includes contributions from music legend Larry Coryell on guitar; iconic horn master Randy Brecker, and bassist Ralphe Armstrong (ex-Mahavishnu Orchestra, Sting, Frank Zappa and current Aretha Franklin band member). Furthermore, Holz has called on some very heavy musical friends to round out the band used for the record including Alex Machacek and Billy Steinway on keyboards. Holz will embark on a concert tour mid April 2017 to promote the album.The tour begins in Rochester,N.Y.on April 22nd and finishes on May 9th in Hollywood, California at the legendary jazz venue, Catalina Bar and Grill. Joining Holz on the tour are basist Ralphe Armstrong( Aretha Franklin, Mahavishnu Orchestra,Frank Zappa), guitarist Chet Catallo(Spyro Gyra) and keyboardist Billy Steinway( Anne Lennox,Stevie Wonder). http:// www.bobholzband.com