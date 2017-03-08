News By Tag
"Lazy Money" By Abdel Russell Hits the Charts on iTunes' iBooks Again
All of Abdel Russell's books have reached the top of iTunes' iBooks chart. His best selling and most popular book, "Lazy Money - The Poor Man's Achilles Heel", is now competing with Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Unshakeable by Tony Robbins.
In 2013, the music division of MVB Entertainment (MVBEMG) began to gain notoriety within the independent music scene, and financial success followed. During this period, Mr. Russell began to invest in entertainment stocks, derivatives, 401Ks and IRAs via MVB Entertainment, and also he started to fund independent film projects within New York city. It was his experience during this time period that helped to shape the content in his book, "Lazy Money".
Many of his books, 9 Rules of a Serial Goal Digger, Failing. to Succeed, 9 Conversations With God, etc., have all charted on iTunes, but Lazy Money, is the only book that continues to revisit the top 10 and top 5 chart, in iBooks Personal Finance category; making him a top author numerous times.
In "Lazy Money", Abdel Russell details his unique perspective, experience, and relationship with money, highlighting his successes and mistakes, and sharing best practices that are not only practical, but also effective. Readers can visit his iTunes artist page here, https://itunes.apple.com/
