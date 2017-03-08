 
March 2017





"Lazy Money" By Abdel Russell Hits the Charts on iTunes' iBooks Again

All of Abdel Russell's books have reached the top of iTunes' iBooks chart. His best selling and most popular book, "Lazy Money - The Poor Man's Achilles Heel", is now competing with Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Unshakeable by Tony Robbins.
 
 
NEW YORK - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Abdel Russell, owner and CEO of MVB Entertainment, llc., and new author, began to experience financial success during his second year of being self employed, in 2013. He created his privately held entertainment company (MVB Entertainment) in 2005 while working as a manager for Bank of America, in Orlando, Florida. For eight years Mr. Russell worked as a full time manager in retail and banking, while slowly building his company in his spare time.

In 2013, the music division of MVB Entertainment (MVBEMG) began to gain notoriety within the independent music scene, and financial success followed. During this period, Mr. Russell began to invest in entertainment stocks, derivatives, 401Ks and IRAs via MVB Entertainment, and also he started to fund independent film projects within New York city. It was his experience during this time period that helped to shape the content in his book, "Lazy Money".

Many of his books, 9 Rules of a Serial Goal Digger, Failing. to Succeed, 9 Conversations With God, etc., have all charted on iTunes, but Lazy Money, is the only book that continues to revisit the top 10 and top 5 chart, in iBooks Personal Finance category; making him a top author numerous times.

In "Lazy Money", Abdel Russell details his unique perspective, experience, and relationship with money, highlighting his successes and mistakes, and sharing best practices that are not only practical, but also effective. Readers can visit his iTunes artist page here, https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/abdel-russell/id511309175,  for more information about him, and to also discover some of his other books, and his audio-books. They can also visit www.AaronAdenPublishing.com for more information about Abdel Russell.

Contact
AARONADEN PUBLISHING
***@aaronadenpublishing.com
