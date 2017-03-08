 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


IPEG Corporation Introduces the UTTO Virtual Reality Training Studios for Pipe and Cable Locators

New Product Launch Announced at CGA Expo - Excavation Safety
 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- IPEG Corporation announced its latest innovation at the CGA Expo in Orlando. It unveiled its UTTO Virtual Reality Training Studio enabling customers to improve quality and significantly reduce employee and contractors' training time. The studio enhances training skills so technicians can achieve more precise locates of pipes and cabling; while providing immediate precision feedback during training. "With this new technology, we will be setting the gold standard for the industry," said Annie Burns, Head of Business Development.

UTTO's breakthrough smart technologies seamlessly integrate within any existing locate device, enabling sub-meter GPS mapping, automatic line generation, legacy map correction and quality assurance of the locates recorded.

This latest line extension for UTTO's buried asset digital services, creates an immersive, real-world electromagnetic environment where the complex skills required for a successful locate can be taught, reinforced and evaluated in a safe setting and at a lower cost.

"Principalities and municipalities set their scientific standards for a good locate," said Alan Haddy, President of IPEG. "Locate metrics such as 'total distance' may be a higher priority than 'target alignment' for one business versus another. We created a proprietary algorithm encompassing characteristics for locate, distance and time metrics. Companies may establish their weighted values based on their objectives. The simulators are customized to meet the business objectives."

UTTO Analytics integrates with UTTO's Virtual Reality Training Studio to ensure your workforce experiences immersive hands-on locator training with real world electromagnetic scenarios and challenges.  The simulator provides a real-time, immediate alert when the trainee is testing his/her ability and knowledge of doing a locate.

Simulated experiences can be tried as many times providing "hands-on" experience with no downside. Employers can be confident that their locator trainees will have success on their first "real world" locate.

In tandem with the unveiling of the new training and certification technology platform, IPEG announced they would be onboarding a new chief technology officer, Dr. Robert Milner. Dr. Milner has been a technical authority for numerous device-app-cloud developments, including the world's lowest cost Internet radio platform. Most of his work has involved reaching new levels of performance on a given platform or lowering the cost for a given feature set. He is passionate about using technology to create products that push the limits of what's achievable.

About IPEG Corporation

IPEG Corporation is a technology solutions provider, and developer of mobile products and locate equipment for the telecommunications, pipeline and utility industries.

For more than 25 years, IPEG has developed customer-focused hardware and software solutions that help improve damage prevention, precision location, and mapping of buried assets.

IPEG is headquartered in Naples, Florida with offices in New York, England and Australia.

To learn more about UTTO, visit http://utto.com  For corporate information, please visit http://ipegcorp.com

