News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Extend the Distance of Serial Connections up to 28 miles
Perle Systems, a global provider of serial device networking hardware, today announced the launch of Serial to Fiber Media Converters. These devices transparently connect RS232, RS422 and RS485 devices to fiber optic cable and extend serial data up to 28 miles with an extremely high data rate. This long distance data transmission capability makes Serial to Fiber Converters the ideal alternative to Serial to Ethernet Converters.
An additional benefit of Serial to Fiber Media Converters is that the data transmission time is faster. In Serial to Ethernet conversion, serial data is converted into TCP/IP packets, transmitted across Ethernet and, at the destination, the TCP/IP packets are converted back into serial data. This process is referred to as Packetization Delay. In environments where data transmission time is critical, Serial to Fiber is the ideal solution because there is no transmission delay at all. Serial data does not need to be packetized before sending over fiber, therefore, native serial data is transmitted at the high speeds offer by fiber.
"We understand the challenges of fiber conversion projects," comments John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle. "Companies want to take advantage of fiber, without the cost of replacing their existing serial devices. Serial to Fiber Media Converters are the single best option to make this happen."
Learn more about Serial to Fiber Media Converters (https://www.perle.com/
Contact
pr@perle.com
Contact
Julie McDaniel
Perle Systems
1-800-46703753
pr@perle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse