Extend the Distance of Serial Connections up to 28 miles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces still dominate in many business sectors. Infrastructure, utilities, gaming, manufacturing facilities, building automation, process control and automation centers all take advantage of these low cost and highly robust serial protocols. However, as these environments modernize, the inherent data transmission distance limitations of serial must be overcome.

Perle Systems, a global provider of serial device networking hardware, today announced the launch of Serial to Fiber Media Converters. These devices transparently connect RS232, RS422 and RS485 devices to fiber optic cable and extend serial data up to 28 miles with an extremely high data rate. This long distance data transmission capability makes Serial to Fiber Converters the ideal alternative to Serial to Ethernet Converters.

An additional benefit of Serial to Fiber Media Converters is that the data transmission time is faster. In Serial to Ethernet conversion, serial data is converted into TCP/IP packets, transmitted across Ethernet and, at the destination, the TCP/IP packets are converted back into serial data. This process is referred to as Packetization Delay. In environments where data transmission time is critical, Serial to Fiber is the ideal solution because there is no transmission delay at all. Serial data does not need to be packetized before sending over fiber, therefore, native serial data is transmitted at the high speeds offer by fiber.

"We understand the challenges of fiber conversion projects," comments John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle. "Companies want to take advantage of fiber, without the cost of replacing their existing serial devices. Serial to Fiber Media Converters are the single best option to make this happen."

Learn more about Serial to Fiber Media Converters (https://www.perle.com/products/serial-extenders/serial-to...).

