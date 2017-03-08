 
Industry News





New CEL article explains IoT communications acronyms and terms

One of the most important decisions developers face is which communication protocols to choose. This decision impacts the hardware and what devices and functionality are available.
 
 
Alphabet Soup: Understanding IoT Acronyms
SAN DIEGO - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- CEL Launches Alphabet Soup Article

It is now a bit easier to understand the acronyms and terms tossed around for IoT communications

CEL's new article, "Alphabet Soup: Understanding IoT Acronyms and How to Compare Them" was created to help product managers and IoT design engineers understand the ever changing and complex maze of communication standards and protocols involved with IoT and IoT solutions.  New ideas and protocols are becoming available at a rapid pace and some companies are pushing technologies that aren't yet ready for prime time.

One of the most important decisions developers face is which communication protocols to choose. This decision impacts the hardware and what devices and functionality are available. Communication protocols need to be grouped together. Like puzzle pieces, only certain protocols can "connect" to each other.

Our technology "agnostic" blog will help your readers sort all of this out.

If you are interested, feel free to post this blog for your readers. I have attached the word doc and a high res image.

About CEL

CEL designs and manufactures the Cortet and MeshConnect® lines of IEEE 802.15.4, ZigBee®, Thread, Wi-Fi®, and Bluetooth® wireless solutions and participates in the ZigBee® Alliance, the Thread Group and the Bluetooth® SIG. CEL is ideally positioned to provide its customers with hardware and software products that greatly simplify design and reduce time to market.

CEL has technical centers in Santa Clara, California (Silicon Valley), Buffalo Grove, Illinois (Chicago area) and Lafayette, Colorado (Boulder/Denver area). CEL supports customers through direct sales offices, sales representatives, and distributors worldwide, with offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo that support the Asia Pacific region.

http://blog.cortet.com/alphabet-soup-understanding-iot-ac...
Source:CEL
