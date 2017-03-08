News By Tag
Holidayparkhol Website Re-Design a Huge Success
To make the process quicker and easier all the primary accommodation sections have been filtered. There are distinct sections for lodges & log cabins, converted holiday barns, holidays parks and cottages.
Mark Roberts from Holidayparkhol explained:
"To ensure the website users, have a best possible experience it was necessary to improve the site structure.
Before all the accommodations were split by location. However, now the user can easily choose their accommodation type should they wish to search for a lodge or holiday park they are separate now."
He went on to explain: -
"Most people searching for a holiday know what accommodation they want before they start their search. This therefore made it a logical decision to split the accommodations. We have had great feedback from our users since the change was implemented."
Holidayparkhol has several new developments in the pipeline to further enhance the user experience.
Customer engagement on the site has improved since making the change and this is clear that people are finding what they want a lot easier. Not too far off being launched is the new and improved website search filter.
The filter will enable customers to quickly drill down to find their exact holiday requirements very easily. It is possible to start a holiday search from anything including location, price, accommodation type, sleeps or a feature.
Mark Roberts went on to say:
"We are particularly excited about releasing the search feature and feel it will really enhance the user experience.
We are very keen to ensure that every user of the site can easily find what they are looking for. The filter will provide the method to drill down and find exactly what they want whether that is a lodge with hot tub or a family holiday park with indoor pool."
"There are many features, price ranges, accommodation sizes to select from that everyone should find something to meet their requirements."
The Holidayparkhol website has been helping people find UK self catering holidays for over 7 years and has helped thousands of people find their perfect getaways. So make sure you visit the website at https://www.holidayparkhol.co.uk to discover over 1000 holiday accommodations.
