News By Tag
* Gun
* Ar15
* Firearm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RJK Ventures LLC Expands the MAG|Coupler™ Product Line with support for AR10 Platforms
Firearms enthusiasts that own AR10 platform rifles now have an effective way to safely and securely improve magazine handling when using 10 round magazines. The product couples magazines by replacing their floorplates and replacing them with a MAG|Coupler to facilitate more expedient and efficient magazine swaps without increasing the capacity of an individual magazine. The patent pending technology enables RJK Ventures LLC to expand the offering across a variety of magazine variants.
MAG|Couplers simply replace the floorplate (https://youtu.be/
Key Product Highlights:
Magazine couplers enable improved magazine handling
Custom development for specific magazine fit and function
Use standard factory magazines
No permanent modifications
Ideal for states with magazine size restrictions
Made in the USA
The AR10 (.308), 7.62x51mm magazine couplers are now shipping and are available in 1 and 3 packs from the RJK Ventures LLC MAG|Couplers™
- For more information on MAG|Couplers, visit http://www.magcoupler.com/
- For news about RJK Ventures, visit http://www.magcoupler.com/
- Press Contacts - RJK Ventures LLC. info@armoryracks.com
- Check out Armory Racks on Twitter: https://twitter.com/
- Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
© 2017 RJK Ventures LLC. All Rights Reserved. RJK Ventures, the RJK Ventures logo. Mag|Coupler, magcoupler, and the Mag|Coupler logo are trademarks of RJK Ventures LLC, in the United States and/or in other countries.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017