RJK Ventures LLC Expands the MAG|Coupler™ Product Line with support for AR10 Platforms

 
 
MAG|Coupler Magazine Coupler Lineup - RJK Ventures
MAG|Coupler Magazine Coupler Lineup - RJK Ventures
 
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- RJK Ventures LLC announced today that it has expanded the popular MAG|Coupler product line and is now shipping AR10 (.308), 7.62x51mm magazine couplers under the MAG|Couplers (http://www.magcoupler.com/) brand.  The AR15 .223 / 5.56x45mm version of the MAG|Coupler has had significant success in the marketplace and has been shipping since Nov of 2015.  The AK/AKM 7.62x39mm magazine couplers started shipping in February of this year.

Firearms enthusiasts that own AR10  platform rifles now have an effective way to safely and securely improve magazine handling when using 10 round magazines. The product couples magazines by replacing their floorplates and replacing them with a MAG|Coupler to facilitate more expedient and efficient magazine swaps without increasing the capacity of an individual magazine. The patent pending technology enables RJK Ventures LLC to expand the offering across a variety of magazine variants.

MAG|Couplers simply replace the floorplate (https://youtu.be/AkEKT_nv5wU) of your existing magazine allowing for the connection of two like magazines back to back. All magazine capacities are supported at launch from low capacity 10-round magazines through standard capacity magazines.



Key Product Highlights:

Magazine couplers enable improved magazine handling
Custom development for specific magazine fit and function
Use standard factory magazines
No permanent modifications
Ideal for states with magazine size restrictions
Made in the USA

The AR10 (.308), 7.62x51mm magazine couplers are now shipping and are available in 1 and 3 packs from the RJK Ventures LLC MAG|Couplers™ online store – www.magcoupler.com (http://www.magcoupler.com/store.html).

- For more information on MAG|Couplers, visit http://www.magcoupler.com/
- For news about RJK Ventures, visit http://www.magcoupler.com/about.html
- Press Contacts - RJK Ventures LLC. info@armoryracks.com
- Check out Armory Racks on Twitter: https://twitter.com/magcoupler
- Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArmoryRacks/

© 2017 RJK Ventures LLC. All Rights Reserved. RJK Ventures, the RJK Ventures logo. Mag|Coupler, magcoupler, and the Mag|Coupler logo are trademarks of RJK Ventures LLC, in the United States and/or in other countries.
Source:
Email:***@rjkventures.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 15, 2017
