Ultisky Real Estate Holdings, LLC Closes On Gwinnett Home In 7 Days

Metro Atlanta's top real estate solutions company puts home under contract and closes under ten days.
 
ATLANTA - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking to sell a property in metro Atlanta, GA fast? Finding the right investor to purchase the property quickly can solve all your problems. Ultisky Real Estate Holdings, LLC "UREH" today announced the purchase and closing of an Gwinnett area home in seven days.

The property was located in Snellville, GA which is east of Atlanta. In less than ten days the home was placed under contract and closed on the seventh day.

UREH is metro Atlanta, Georgia's area leading real estate solutions company. The business successfully works with homeowners, buyers, sellers, real estate agents, and real estate investors, buying and selling all types of residential real estate.

Offering an innovative win-win strategy for buying property with problems.

Specializing in purchasing properties with issues that include:

- Pre-foreclosure

- Divorce

- Repairs

- Underwater mortgages

- Job transfers

- Time constraints

- Landlord problems

- Financial problems

No real estate problem or situation is too big or small for UREH to solve. The company has the ability monthly to purchase up to $10 million in real estate transactions or more.

If you have a real estate property in the metro Atlanta area that you would like to sell fast. Learn more information at http://ultiskyrealestateholdings.com.

Please for immediate assistance contact UREH at (470) 362-7887.

Contact
Ultisky Real Estate Holdings, LLC/
Kyle Ransom
(470) 362-7887
***@ultiskyrealestateholdings.com
Tags:Sell, Real Estate, Problems
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
