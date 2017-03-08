News By Tag
Six Months To Go And Doncaster Is Already Gearing Up For The St Leger Festival
It must be the legendary St Leger Festival – the highlight of the racing calendar and home to the world's oldest Classic – as well as fantastic occasion as Doncaster enjoys 'race week'.
"The St Leger Festival is always a fantastic occasion for Doncaster and enjoyed not just by the townsfolk but by racegoers from across the county and beyond," said Abby Chandler Marketing Manager Doncaster Racecourse. "The town is hugely popular for day visitors with many flocking to enjoy its iconic racing scene. But, as the new Hilton hotel next to the racecourse commences construction we are delighted that more race goers will have somewhere close by to stay for longer in 2018 and enjoy other elements of the town and St Leger Festival."
Chris Dungworth. Investment and Tourism Team Manager for Visit Doncaster added; "We work closely with the Racecourse team to ensure the whole town can enjoy the St Leger Festival in a variety of ways. It is a week long festival that brings so much to the Doncaster economy, really is the highlight of our calendar and such a historic event that the people of Doncaster are very proud of."
Wednesday 13th will see Leger Legends Day take place, whilst the finest fillies in the region flock to the course on Thursday for Ladies Day. Friday is Gentleman's Day, where male visitors are encouraged to dust down their finest attire in the hope of being crowned 'Best Dressed Gent' and St Leger Day on Saturday usually gets sold out first as race goers flock to witness one of the highlights of the racing calendar, the St Leger Stakes.
"There is a fantastic atmosphere in the town in the days leading up to the St. Leger Festival and during it with special events and live music scheduled, as well as the highlight of the fashion calendar the Best Dressed Lady event," said Abby.
Abby concluded: "Doncaster is incredibly proud of its racing heritage and this has passed from generation to generation. In fact, many locals will tell you about the closure of the town's factories and businesses due to race week and how the local community would flock to the racecourse to enjoy a day out at the races."
This year's festival takes place from 13th – 16th September with tickets on sale now.
A number of special packages, including hospitality, are also available if booked in advance.
