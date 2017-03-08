News By Tag
BSE Phase out Weekly and Monthly Price Bands for Stocks
The Exchange said, with the recent introduction of the GSM framework on Feb 23, 2017, a need has been felt to rationalize periodic price band framework implemented by the exchange to compliment GSM framework and to align the proactive steps taken by exchange, in an orderly and phased manner.
Accordingly, the BSE will phase out weekly and monthly price bands for companies, but will keep the quarterly yearly periodic price limits. Also, all other provisions of periodic price band framework shall remain unchanged.
Nation's stock exchanges have put in place the new graded Surveillance measure to check any abnormal rise in share price not commensurate with the company's financial health and fundamentals such as earnings, book value, fixed assets, net worth, P/E multiple.
The new mechanism has been implemented on back of recent cases where shares of certain companies have seen a vertical surge in prices despite no major trigger.
