Samaritan Ministries Fundraiser Luncheon Set for March 25th in Palm Coast
Share this: Samaritan Ministries will be the beneficiary of a Trades of Hope Fundraiser set for March 25th in Palm Coast. #TradesofHope
"We are extremely grateful to Trades of Hope for hosting this fundraiser for us," said Lorraine Vickery, Founder and Executive Director of Samaritan Ministries. "We are getting very close to our goal of purchasing a house that will be used as a refuge of hope and healing for those women who are hurting," Lorraine added.
Seating is limited and the $15 tickets for the event can be purchased in advance only. They are available at Aimee's Hallmark, Island Walk Shopping Center, 250 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, #905, Palm Coast. Checks can be made payable to Samaritan Ministries Inc.
The event includes lunch as well as the opportunity to win door prizes.
For any further questions regarding the event, call 386-503-3083.
Samaritan Ministries was foundedin 2001 toserve Flagler County's single mothers and women in transition. The organization provides advocacy, training, mentoring, support groups, budget counseling, car care, food, free seminars and social gatherings for their clients. While this organization does not accept government funds, it solely operates based on individual and church support, as well as private foundation grants.
The 501c3 charity continues to seek funds to purchase a home for women and children in transition. They have set a goal of at least $120,000 and believe they have found a home, which is ideal, located in the heart of Bunnell. Since their "Save The Starfish" Soiree in 2015 and the "Raising The Roof-The Time is NOW" Banquet and Silent Auction in October last year, they have been blessed by many donations pushing them toward their goal.
Samaritan Ministries is a refuge of hope and healing for those who are hurting by providing a safe and nurturing environment for those who are overcome by life's problems. The ministry accomplishes this by providing the means they will need to make positive choices in their lives. Samaritan Ministries' mission statement is:"Samaritan Ministries walks beside abused, homeless and impoverished women, providing social, economic, and vocational support: helping women to change their lives for a better today and tomorrow."
For anyone that would like to contribute to Samaritan Ministries' goal of purchasing this much-needed transition home and become a part of the Samaritan Ministries support family, they can be reached at 386-437-4372, or 4751 E SR-100, #5, Bunnell, Florida. They can also be found online athttp://www.samaritanministriesflagler.org or www.facebook.com/
About Trades of Hope
Trades of Hope was started in 2010 by two women and their daughters that live in Palm Coast. They wanted to create a sustainable solution to help empower women to get themselves out of poverty. They do this through the home party business model. They have artisans in 17 different countries. Last year they helped 13,000 artisans out of poverty. For each artisan that is brought out of poverty, they bring four additional people with them.
